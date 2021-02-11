- Bayern Munich beat Tigres 1-0 in the Qatar 2020 final
- Benjamin Pavard got the only goal in the 59th minute
- Bayern emulated Barcelona’s 2009/10 sextuple achievement
A 59th-minute Benjamin Pavard goal earned dominant FC Bayern München a 1-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the final and their second FIFA Club World Cup™ triumph. It also completed a magnificent sextuple for the Bavarian behemoths, emulating the achievement of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2009/10.
Bayern thought they had taken the lead in the 18th minute. The in-form Joshua Kimmich hit a brilliant, outside-of-the-boot shot from distance into the bottom corner, but after checking VAR it was determined Robert Lewandowski, who had interfered with play in Nahuel Guzman's line of vision, was offside and the goal was disallowed.
Soon after, Kingsley Coman cannily tricked his way inside from the left and forced Guzman into a smart save, before Leroy Sane hit the post from distance.
Bayern made the breakthrough just before the hour mark. Lewandowski’s header from Kimmich’s inch-perfect cross was blocked by Guzman, but the ball fell to Pavard, who tucked it into the unguarded net. The goal was ruled offside at first, but after a VAR check, the goal was confirmed.
Guzman then pushed a Corentin Tolisso effort on to the post, and made a double save from Douglas Costa and Kimmich.
Tigres, to their credit, never gave up and Andre-Pierre Gignac, metres out, was inches away from connecting with a Javier Aquino flick-on in the final stages, but Bayern were wholly deserving of their victory.
FC Bayern München 1-0 Tigres UANL
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC (L) celebrates after coming third place as the Tigres UANL team walk out ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth at the side of the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
The FC Bayern München team and match officials line up
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team and match officials line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
The FC Bayern München team line up for a photo
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team line up for a photo prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Leroy Sane of FC Bayern München looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen and goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman of Tigres UANL battle for the ball during the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL, Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern München gives the team instructions
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern Muenchen gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL heads the ball under pressure from Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Suele of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL controls the ball under pressure from Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen and Diego Reyes of Tigres UANL compete for a header during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL tackles Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen looks to control the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München looks for a pass
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen looks for a pass during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich
11 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images