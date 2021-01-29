Paulista rivals contest Copa Libertadores final

Pair were top two teams at group stage

Winners of 61st edition to play in next month’s FIFA Club World Cup

Palmeiras and Santos, the two top-ranked teams from the group stage, go head-to-head this Saturday in the final of the 2020 Copa Libertadores at the fabled Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Under Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras head into the decider with more matches won, more goals scored and fewer conceded, albeit after a scare in the semi-final against River Plate, when a 3-0 away win in the first leg proved just enough to get them over the line.

By contrast, Cuca’s Santos side saved their best form for the latter stages of the knockout phase, dispatching heavyweights Boca Juniors in their semi without conceding in either leg.

While this classic Paulista derby is steeped in history, it will be the first time it has taken place in South America's premier club tournament.

The winner, it should be noted, will represent CONMEBOL at the FIFA Club World Cup 2020, which will take place in Qatar from 4 to 11 February.

⚔️ The match

SE Palmeiras 🆚 Santos FC

🗓 Saturday 30 January

🕔 17:00 local time

🏟 Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

🧐 The story so far