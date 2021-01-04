FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

1 February - 11 February 2021

Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

FIFA-Strasse 20 - P.O. Box - 8044 Zurich - Switzerland

Tel: +41-(0)43-222 7777

FIFA Club World Cup

Match officials for the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ appointed

04 Jan 2021

FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will be in charge at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.

Seven referees and 12 assistant referees have been selected for the tournament and, together with them, FIFA has also selected seven video match officials (VMOs) to operate the VAR during the tournament.

The appointment of the female trio led by Edina Alves Batista continue the path started at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, where Swiss referee Esther Staubli officiated one game, followed by Uruguayan referee Claudia Umpierrez who officiated two games at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019.

List of Appointed Match Officials: FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

See also

List of Appointed Match Officials: FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

All of the selected match officials will complete their final preparations in Qatar the week before the first match kicks off. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA and the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition.

The full match schedule is available here. The draw to finalise the detailed pairings will take place in Zurich on 19 January at 16:00 CET.

The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ will take place in Doha between 1 and 11 February 2021. The final will be played at the Education City Stadium on 11 February.

For more information on the competition, please visit our dedicated FIFA Club World Cup section.

All related documents

Recommended Stories

Details of FIFA Club World Cup trophy is seen

FIFA Club World Cup

Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Khalifa International to host FIFA Club W...

23 Dec 2020

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President

Future in focus as FIFA President stresses Asia’s key role

09 Dec 2020

Andre-Pierre Gignac #10 of Tigres UANL celebrates the game winning goal with Carlos Salcedo #3 of Tigres UANL, Francisco Meza #21 of Tigres UANL and Francisco Venegas #15 of Tigres UANL.

Concacaf Champions League

Gignac stars as Tigres break CCL curse

24 Dec 2020

Al Ahly players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF champions league final against Zamalek

FIFA Club World Cup

Al Ahly conquer Africa, clinch Club World Cup ticket

28 Nov 2020

Players of Egypt s Al Ahly celebrate during the trophy ceremony 

CAF Champions League

Al Ahly claim ninth title in exceptional year

29 Dec 2020