The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will be in charge at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.
Seven referees and 12 assistant referees have been selected for the tournament and, together with them, FIFA has also selected seven video match officials (VMOs) to operate the VAR during the tournament.
The appointment of the female trio led by Edina Alves Batista continue the path started at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, where Swiss referee Esther Staubli officiated one game, followed by Uruguayan referee Claudia Umpierrez who officiated two games at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019.
All of the selected match officials will complete their final preparations in Qatar the week before the first match kicks off. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA and the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition.
The full match schedule is available here. The draw to finalise the detailed pairings will take place in Zurich on 19 January at 16:00 CET.
The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ will take place in Doha between 1 and 11 February 2021. The final will be played at the Education City Stadium on 11 February.
