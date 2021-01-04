The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will be in charge at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.

Seven referees and 12 assistant referees have been selected for the tournament and, together with them, FIFA has also selected seven video match officials (VMOs) to operate the VAR during the tournament.

The appointment of the female trio led by Edina Alves Batista continue the path started at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, where Swiss referee Esther Staubli officiated one game, followed by Uruguayan referee Claudia Umpierrez who officiated two games at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019.