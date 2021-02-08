Bayern Munich beat Al Ahly 2-0 in their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final

Robert Lewandowski got both the German giants’ goals

Bayern will now face Tigres in Thursday’s final

Robert Lewandowski’s double saw FC Bayern München beat an admirable Al Ahly SC 2-0 and book a FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ final against Tigres UANL.

The European champions were swiftly into their irresistible rhythm, and the African kings were indebted to goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy for keeping the deadlock intact in the opening quarter-hour.

Minutes later, however, the breakthrough came. Kingsley Coman’s right-wing cross found Serge Gnabry in a shooting position, but he cannily cut the ball back to Lewandowski, who took a touch and fizzed a low drive past El Shenawy before he could react.

Al Ahly quickly had their first chance, but Taher Mohamed’s header from a fine Mohamed Hany centre went straight at Manuel Neuer, while Lewandowski, the impressive Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies all spurned chances to amplify Bayern’s lead before the break.

Bayern continued to enjoy the best of the possession and the chances in the second half, but Al Ahly threatened on the break, albeit failing to test Neuer.

With minutes remaining, substitute Leroy Sane dinked a cross to the back post to give Lewandowki a simple header and put the contest to bed.