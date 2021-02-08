FIFA Club World Cup
Lewandowski brace books Bayern final place
08 Feb 2021
- Bayern Munich beat Al Ahly 2-0 in their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final
- Robert Lewandowski got both the German giants’ goals
- Bayern will now face Tigres in Thursday’s final
Robert Lewandowski’s double saw FC Bayern München beat an admirable Al Ahly SC 2-0 and book a FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ final against Tigres UANL.
The European champions were swiftly into their irresistible rhythm, and the African kings were indebted to goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy for keeping the deadlock intact in the opening quarter-hour.
Minutes later, however, the breakthrough came. Kingsley Coman’s right-wing cross found Serge Gnabry in a shooting position, but he cannily cut the ball back to Lewandowski, who took a touch and fizzed a low drive past El Shenawy before he could react.
Al Ahly quickly had their first chance, but Taher Mohamed’s header from a fine Mohamed Hany centre went straight at Manuel Neuer, while Lewandowski, the impressive Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies all spurned chances to amplify Bayern’s lead before the break.
Bayern continued to enjoy the best of the possession and the chances in the second half, but Al Ahly threatened on the break, albeit failing to test Neuer.
With minutes remaining, substitute Leroy Sane dinked a cross to the back post to give Lewandowki a simple header and put the contest to bed.
Qatar 2020: Al Ahly SC - FC Bayern München
-
Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen stretches for the ball under pressure from Taher Mohamed of Al Ahly SC during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen stretches for the ball under pressure from Taher Mohamed of Al Ahly SC during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The shirts of Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Douglas Costa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: The shirts of Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Douglas Costa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view inside the Al Ahly SC dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: A general view inside the Al Ahly SC dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC stretches for the ball under pressure from Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC runs with the ball under pressure from Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC runs with the ball under pressure from Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Marc Roca and Benjamin Pavard after scoring their team's first goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szermann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Pitso Mosimane, Manager of Al Ahly SC reacts during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Pitso Mosimane, Manager of Al Ahly SC reacts during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: head coach Hans-Dieter Flick of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szermann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen walk through the tunnel ahead of the second-half during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen walk through the tunnel ahead of the second-half during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen scores their team's first goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC makes a save under pressure from Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC makes a save under pressure from Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Leroy Sane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Corentin Tolisso after scoring their team's second goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: An FC Bayern Muenchen fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images