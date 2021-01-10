Al Duhail won the Qatar Stars League last season

The Red Knights are set to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

Manager Sabri Lamouchi talks about his side’s goals for the tournament Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail are set to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ where they will rub shoulders with continental champions from all around the planet. The Red Knights experienced a dip in results and performance this season, prompting the club’s management to appoint Sabri Lamouchi as head coach back in October. The Frenchman of Tunisian decent has been working hard to get the club back on track since then. FIFA.com spoke with Lamouchi, who expressed his excitement about the forthcoming global showpiece. "It’s a great opportunity, even if I wasn’t at the helm of the team that won the league title," he said. "Credit goes to the coach who was here before me. The tournament will give my players a chance to showcase their skills at a higher level."

Realistic goals Lamouchi sounded a cautious note, clearly in an attempt not to give the fans false hope. "I’m here because the team had some issues last year and the club’s management wanted to introduce some changes," he said. "Our goal is to be more competitive and be the best representative of Qatar and the Qatari league." "We must be realistic about our goals and acknowledge the fact that we are taking part in this tournament because Qatar is the host country and that we won the league last year," he said. "Winning the title isn’t my aim. We’ll be taking things one game at a time. We’re lucky to be playing at this level. It is a big challenge and we mustn’t be overly optimistic." All eyes on the opener In their opening match, Al Duhail take on Auckland City, the club making a record-breaking ninth appearance at the tournament. "We’ll see how it goes," said Lamouchi. "I arrived here two months ago when we were having some problems. I’m not a magician and I don’t want to delude our fans. I can only promise that my technical team and I will do our best - but it won’t be easy." "We haven’t recruited any new players, foreign or local, and we only have two foreign players despite the fact that our squad can have up to seven," he said. "We have seven games in January and will make use of them to prepare for the tournament. Our preparation begins by winning our league matches and getting more organised in order to avoid any unpleasant surprises in our opener against Auckland City."