- Concacaf champions come from behind to win opening match 2-1
- Andre-Pierre Gignac Tigres’ hero again with a well-taken brace
- Mexican giants will now face Brazil’s Palmeiras in the last four
Andre-Pierre Gignac struck twice as Tigres UANL came from behind to beat Ulsan Hyundai FC and set up a FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ semi-final with Palmeiras.
Frenchman Gignac, the Mexicans’ all-time leading scorer (146 goals in all competitions), turned the global showpiece's opening match on its head with an opportunistic brace – a tap-in and a penalty – late in the first half.
Kim Keehee had earlier put the Asian champions into a 24th-minute lead at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan with a powerful near-post header from Yoon Bitgaram’s inswinging corner.
But despite the Asian champions' best efforts in a second half devoid of clear-cut chances, it was Gignac and Tigres who ended as the victors.
The Concacaf champions can now look forward to a last-four duel with Palmeiras, South America's representatives, at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium on Sunday.
Tigres UANL-Ulsan Hyundai FC
-
Match referee Esteban Ostojich collects the match ball from the plinth as he leads the teams and officials out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Match referee Esteban Ostojich collects the match ball from the plinth as he leads the teams and officials out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Youngwoo Seol of Ulsan Hyundai looks to break past Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Young-woo Seol of Ulsan Hyundai looks to break past Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Supporters of Tigres UANL look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Supporters of Tigres UANL look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai scores
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai scores their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates after scoring
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates with teammate Bitgaram Yoon
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates with teammate Bitgaram Yoon after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tigres UANL v Ulsan Hyundai FC - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Dong-Jun Lee of Ulsan Hyundai looks to break past Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bit-garam Yoon of Ulsan Hyundai reacts to a decision during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Bit-garam Yoon of Ulsan Hyundai reacts to a decision during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kim Ji-hyeon of Ulsan Hyundai is tackled by Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Kim Ji-hyeon of Ulsan Hyundai is tackled by Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Shin Hyung-min of Ulsan Hyundai challenges for the high ball with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Shin Hyung-min of Ulsan Hyundai challenges for the high ball with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL (C) celebrates after scoring
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL (C) celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mates (L-R) Luis Quinones and Diego Reyes during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL (R) celebrates after scoring their sides second goal from the penalty spot with team mate Carlos Salcedo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides second goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lee Dongjun of Ulsan Hyundai reacts
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Lee Dongjun of Ulsan Hyundai reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kim Taehwan of Ulsan Hyundai is challenged by Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Kim Taehwan of Ulsan Hyundai is challenged by Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan Hyundai shoots
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan Hyundai shoots during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Carlos Salcedo of Tigres speaks with coach Ricardo Ferretti
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL speaks with Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL reacts
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lee Dongjun of Ulsan battles for possession with Luis Rodriguez of Tigres
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Lee Dong-jun of Ulsan Hyundai battles for possession with Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ricardo Ferretti gives instructions to his Tigres players
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jordan Sierra, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Guido Pizarro of Tigres show appreciation to the fans at full-time
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Jordan Sierra, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL show appreciation to the fans at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres receives the Alibaba Cloud Player of the Match award
04 Feb 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL poses after being named Player of the Match during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images