FIFA Club World Cup 2020

We spotlight the best fightbacks in FIFA Club World Cup history

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo inspired two

A Mexican team twice overcame sizeable odds It ain’t over till it’s over. The FIFA Club World Cup™ has repeatedly backed up that old expression. FIFA.com looks at five of the best comebacks in the competition’s history. Al Ahly-Pachuca (2008 quarter-finals) Score in the 46th minute: 2-0

Final score: 2-4 Pachuca had the better chances initially, but it was Al Ahly who took a 2-0 lead after an own-goal from Fausto Pinto following a counter-attack and a strike from Flavio. They even scored again early in the second half, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Pachuca reduced the deficit immediately after that via a Luis Montes free-kick, before Christian Gimenez sparked wild celebrations with the equaliser from another superb free-kick after 72 minutes. The Mexicans were the better side in extra-time, and put the seal on their come-from-behind triumph with goals from Damian Alvarez and Gimenez. Pachuca ultimately lost 1-0 to Gamba Osaka in the play-off for third place.

Match 2 - Al Ahly vs. Pachuca



Mexican club team Pachuca captain and goalkeeper Miguel Calero (R) tries to catch the ball in front of Egyptian club team Al Alhy midfielder Mohamed Barakat Mexican club team Pachuca captain and goalkeeper Miguel Calero (R) tries to catch the ball in front of Egyptian club team Al Alhy midfielder Mohamed Barakat (L) during the quarter-final match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2008 at the national stadium in Tokyo, on December 13, 2008. Pachuca won 4-2 in extra time. AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA © AFP

Al Ahly's Ahmed Hassan fights for the ball with Pachuca's Fausto Pinto Al Ahly's Ahmed Hassan fights for the ball with Pachuca's Fausto Pinto © Foto-net

Al Ahly's Ahmed El Sayed, Shady Mohamed and Mohamed Aboutrika celebrate a goal against Pachuca Al Ahly's Ahmed El Sayed, Shady Mohamed and Mohamed Aboutrika celebrate a goal against Pachuca © Foto-net

Al Ahly's Mohamed Aboutrika and Ahmed Fathi celebrate a goal against Pachuca Al Ahly's Mohamed Aboutrika and Ahmed Fathi celebrate a goal against Pachuca © Foto-net

Players of Pachuca celebrate scoring against Al Ahly Players of Pachuca celebrate scoring against Al Ahly © Foto-net

Mexican club team Pachuca forward Christian Gimenez (R) celebrates Mexican club team Pachuca forward Christian Gimenez (R) celebrates the team's second goal as Egyptian club team Al Alhy forward Mohamed Abou Tarika (L) walks behind during their Club World Cup football match at the national stadium in Tokyo, on December 13, 2008. Pachuca won 4-2 in extra time. AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA © AFP

Mexican football club Pachuca forward Damian Alvarez celebrates Mexican football club Pachuca forward Damian Alvarez celebrates his goal during their Club World Cup football macth against Egypt's Al Ahly at Japan's national stadium in Tokyo on December 13, 2008. Pachuca defeated Al Ahly 4-2 in the extra time. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO © AFP

Mexican football club Pachuca forward Damian Alvarez (R, #7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring Mexican football club Pachuca forward Damian Alvarez (R, #7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during their Club World Cup football match against Egypt's Al Ahly at Japan's national stadium in Tokyo on December 13, 2008. Pachuca defeated Al Ahly 4-2 in the extra time. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO © AFP

Mexican club team Pachuca forward Christian Gimenez (C) celebrates a goal with teammates Mexican club team Pachuca forward Christian Gimenez (C) celebrates a goal with teammates during their quarter-final match against Egyptian club team Al Alhy in the FIFA Club World Cup 2008 at the national stadium in Tokyo, on December 13, 2008. Pachuca won 4-2 in extra time. AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA © AFP 1 / 9

















Estudiantes-Barcelona (2009 final) Score in the 88th minute: 1-0

Final score: 1-2 Pep Guardiola’s side were the runaway favourites to triumph and started on top, but it was their Argentinian opponents who opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark through a superb Mauro Boselli header. Estudiantes subsequently sat very deep and battled hard to preserve their lead. Indeed, when Barcelona squandered the few chances they were able to create, it looked like the South Americans’ game plan was going to pay off. However, Pedro came off the bench and levelled the score with a header in the 89th minute. The huge sense of relief in the Barcelona camp was visible, as they were determined to win a historic sixth title that year. Messi then chested in the winner in extra-time.

Pachuca-Al Wahda (2010 play-off for fifth place) Score in the 81st minute: 0-2

Final score: 4-2 on penalties (after a 2-2 draw) Two years after that quarter-final win over Al Ahly, Pachuca were able to muster another comeback when they needed to. Goals from Ismail Matar and Mahmoud Khamees had given a hard-working Al Wahda side a deserved 2-0 advantage with just under 15 minutes to play. Despite being a man down following a sending off, Al Wahda even pushed for a third but were caught out twice on the break through goals from Dario Cvitanich. The Mexicans went on to prevail in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Pachuca CF - Al Wahda (UAE 2010)



Club de Futbol Pachuca players celebrate ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Club de Futbol Pachuca players celebrate after Modibi Diarra of Al-Wahda Sports Club failed to score his penalty during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Goalkeeper Miguel Calero of Club de Futbol Pachuca ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Goalkeeper Miguel Calero of Club de Futbol Pachuca reacts after stopping the penalty of Abdulraheem Jumaa of Al-Wahda Sports Club during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Miguel Calero of Club de Futbol Pachuca saves a penalty ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Miguel Calero of Club de Futbol Pachuca saves a penalty from Hugo of Al-Wahda Sports Club in the shoot-out only to see it ordered to be retaken during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Al-Wahda's Basheer Saeed challenges Pachuca's Herculez Gomez Al-Wahda's Basheer Saeed (R) challenges Pachuca's Herculez Gomez during their 2010 FIFA Club World Cup football match for fifth place in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on December 15, 2010. AFP PHOTO/MARWAN NAAMANI © AFP

Ismaeil Matar of Al-Wahda Sports Club celebrates scoring ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Ismaeil Matar (L) of Al-Wahda Sports Club celebrates scoring his sides opening goal with his teammates Abdulraheem Jumaa (R) and Saeed al Kathiri during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ismaeil Matar of Al-Wahda Sports Club shoots to score ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Ismaeil Matar of Al-Wahda Sports Club shoots to score the opening goal during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ismaeil Matar of Al-Wahda Sports Club celebrates scoring ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Ismaeil Matar (L) of Al-Wahda Sports Club celebrates scoring his sides opening goal with his teammate Abdulraheem Jumaa during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Paul Aguilar of Club de Futbol Pachuca in action ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Paul Aguilar of Club de Futbol Pachuca in action during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Alejandro Manso of Club de Futbol Pachuca looks on ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Alejandro Manso of Club de Futbol Pachuca looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Herculez Gomez of Club de Futbol Pachuca takes on Mahmoud al Hammadi of Al-Wahda ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Herculez Gomez of Club de Futbol Pachuca takes on Mahmoud al Hammadi of Al-Wahda Sports Club during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Leobardo Lopez of Club de Futbol Pachuca duels for a high ball with Hugo of Al Wahda ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Leobardo Lopez (L) of Club de Futbol Pachuca duels for a high ball with Hugo of Al-Wahda Sports Club during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ismaeil Matar of Al-Wahda Sports Club is challenged by Raul Martinez of Pachuca ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Ismaeil Matar of Al-Wahda Sports Club is challenged by Raul Martinez of Club de Futbol Pachuca during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Mahmoud al Hammadi of Al-Wahda Sports Club is fouled by Paul Aguilar of Pachuca ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Mahmoud al Hammadi (R) of Al-Wahda Sports Club is fouled by Paul Aguilar of Club de Futbol Pachuca during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Alejandro Manso of Club de Futbol Pachuca duels for the ball with Mahmoud Al Hammadi of Al Wahda ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Alejandro Manso (L) of Club de Futbol Pachuca duels for the ball with Mahmoud al Hammadi of Al-Wahda Sports Club during the FIFA Club World Cup match for fifth place between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jasper Juinen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Head coach Josef Hickersberger of Al-Wahda Sports Club looks on ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Josef Hickersberger of Al-Wahda Sports Club looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Al-Wahda's Brazilian midfielder Hugo (L) challenges Pachuca's Paul Aguilar Al-Wahda's Brazilian midfielder Hugo (L) challenges Pachuca's Paul Aguilar during their 2010 FIFA Club World Cup football match for fifth place in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on December 15, 2010. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB © AFP

Modibi Diarra of Al-Wahda Sports Club battles Leobardo Lopez of Club de Futbol Pachuca ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 15: Modibi Diarra of Al-Wahda Sports Club battles Leobardo Lopez of Club de Futbol Pachuca during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club de Futbol Pachuca and Al-Wahda Sports Club at Zayed Sports City on December 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Al-Wahda's Ismail Matar (R) challenges Pachuca's Raul Martinez during their 2010 FIFA Club World Cup Al-Wahda's Ismail Matar (R) challenges Pachuca's Raul Martinez during their 2010 FIFA Club World Cup football match for fifth place in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on December 15, 2010. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB © AFP

Al-Wahda's Ismail Matar (C) celebrates with teammates Al-Wahda's Ismail Matar (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Mexico's Pachuca during their 2010 FIFA Club World Cup football match for fifth place in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on December 15, 2010. AFP PHOTO/KARIM JAAFAR © AFP

Al-Wahda's Ismail Matar (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring Al-Wahda's Ismail Matar (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Mexico's Pachuca during their 2010 FIFA Club World Cup football match for fifth place in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on December 15, 2010. AFP PHOTO/KARIM JAAFAR © AFP 1 / 20







































Real Madrid-Kashima Antlers (2016 final) Score in the 59th minute: 1-2

Final score: 4-2 Just like Messi seven years previously, this time Cristiano Ronaldo was the match-winner in the Club World Cup final. Karim Benzema prodded the odds-on favourites in front in the ninth minute, but Gaku Shibasaki sent the majority of the 70,000-strong crowd in Yokohama into raptures with a brace to give the J.League champions an unexpected lead with around 40 minutes left to play. Then came the Ronaldo show. After he equalised from the penalty spot in the 60th minute, both sides continued to have chances, and Kashima still sensed an upset was possible. The match went into extra-time, with Ronaldo scoring twice more to swing the game Real Madrid’s way, although Yuma Suzuki hit the bar for the lively Japanese side with the score still at 3-2.