FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

1 February - 11 February 2021

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup™ squads confirmed

(FIFA.com)

01 Feb 2021

Education City Stadium, Qatar
© LOC

With the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™, presented by Alibaba Cloud just three days away, the full squads for the six participating teams have been confirmed, as anticipation mounts ahead of the first match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC on Thursday, 4 February at 17:00 local time, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

A total of 138 players are expected to head to Qatar, as each squad comprises 23-man lists. With FC Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, Javi Martinez, Thomas Müller, David Alaba and Jérôme Boateng, as well as Palmeiras’ Luiz Adriano, the latest edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™ includes six players who have already won the tournament.

The full squad lists are available here.

The FIFA Club World Cup™ champions will be crowned on 11 February following the final to be played at Education City Stadium, with the kick-off scheduled for 21:00 local time.

