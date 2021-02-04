FIFA Club World Cup 2020

FIFA Club World Cup
Elshahat arrow books Al Ahly semi-final with Bayern
04 Feb 2021
- Ah Ahly SC edged Al Duhail SC
- Hussein El Shahat got the only goal after 30 minutes
- They will now face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals
Hussein Elshahat’s superb, 30th-minute strike proved enough for Al Ahly SC to beat Al Duhail SC and secure a FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ semi-final against Bayern Munich.
The hosts started brightly, but the African champions got into their rhythm after ten minutes and began to dominate. Their reward came on the half-hour, when Walter Bwalya pressured Bassam Hisham into a defensive mistake. The ball broke to Hussein Elshahat, who arrowed a low drive into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.
Bwalya thought he had doubled the lead shortly later after he broke the offside trap, but his effort was ruled out for offside.
Al Duhail threatened to equalise just after the hour. Edmilson Junior broke free down the left and fizzed in a cross. Michael Olunga did well to react to it, but Mohamed Elshenawy’s handling was up to the task.
The Qatari outfit continued to probe for an equaliser, but the Egyptians held on for victory. Al Ahly will now face Bayern at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on 8 February.
Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time
04 Feb 2021
Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 Feb 2021
Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 Feb 2021
An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 Feb 2021
An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Players and match officials line up prior to the match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC
04 Feb 2021
Players and match officials line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 Feb 2021
The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC
04 Feb 2021
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions
04 Feb 2021
Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring
04 Feb 2021
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring
04 Feb 2021
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates
04 Feb 2021
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Hussein El Shahat celebrates with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach
04 Feb 2021
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time
04 Feb 2021
Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel
04 Feb 2021
Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC
04 Feb 2021
Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball
04 Feb 2021
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans
04 Feb 2021
Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup
04 Feb 2021
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview
04 Feb 2021
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview
04 Feb 2021
Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
