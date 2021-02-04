FIFA Club World Cup 2020

FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

1 February - 11 February 2021

Elshahat arrow books Al Ahly semi-final with Bayern

04 Feb 2021

  • Ah Ahly SC edged Al Duhail SC
  • Hussein El Shahat got the only goal after 30 minutes
  • They will now face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals

Hussein Elshahat’s superb, 30th-minute strike proved enough for Al Ahly SC to beat Al Duhail SC and secure a FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ semi-final against Bayern Munich.

The hosts started brightly, but the African champions got into their rhythm after ten minutes and began to dominate. Their reward came on the half-hour, when Walter Bwalya pressured Bassam Hisham into a defensive mistake. The ball broke to Hussein Elshahat, who arrowed a low drive into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.

Bwalya thought he had doubled the lead shortly later after he broke the offside trap, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Al Duhail threatened to equalise just after the hour. Edmilson Junior broke free down the left and fizzed in a cross. Michael Olunga did well to react to it, but Mohamed Elshenawy’s handling was up to the task.

The Qatari outfit continued to probe for an equaliser, but the Egyptians held on for victory. Al Ahly will now face Bayern at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on 8 February.

  • Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time 

    04 Feb 2021

  • Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 Feb 2021

  • An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 

    04 Feb 2021

  • An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 Feb 2021

  • Players and match officials line up prior to the match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC

    04 Feb 2021

  • The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 Feb 2021

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC

    04 Feb 2021

  • Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions

    04 Feb 2021

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring

    04 Feb 2021

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring

    04 Feb 2021

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates

    04 Feb 2021

  • Hussein El Shahat celebrates with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach

    04 Feb 2021

  • Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time

    04 Feb 2021

  • Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel 

    04 Feb 2021

  • Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC 

    04 Feb 2021

  • Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball 

    04 Feb 2021

  • Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans 

    04 Feb 2021

  • Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 Feb 2021

  • El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview 

    04 Feb 2021

  • Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview

    04 Feb 2021

