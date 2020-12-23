- Opening match to take place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and final at Education City Stadium
- All three venues are due to host FIFA World Cup™ fixtures in 2022
Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Khalifa International stadiums will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ matches taking place in Qatar from 1 to 11 February 2021.
The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will stage the opening match between Qatari champions Al Duhail and Auckland City of New Zealand on 1 February at 20:30 local time (18:30 CET), and the final will be played at Education City Stadium on 11 February at 21:00 local time.
The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was inaugurated on 18 December – Qatar National Day – exactly two years before the country hosts the FIFA World Cup™ final, Education City Stadium was unveiled in June 2020, and Khalifa International reopened its doors in 2017. All three venues will host fixtures at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
In addition to Auckland City, who will be flying the flag for Oceania, Al Ahly have qualified on behalf of CAF, UEFA will be represented by Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai will represent the AFC, and the most recent team to join the line-up are Tigres UANL, who were crowned Concacaf champions. Meanwhile, the Libertadores final in late January will decide CONMEBOL’s representative at the FIFA Club World Cup 2020.
The full match schedule is available here. The draw to finalise the detailed pairings will take place in Zurich on 19 January at 16:00 CET.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA and the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition.
Further details on the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 are available on FIFA.com.