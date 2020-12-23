Opening match to take place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and final at Education City Stadium

All three venues are due to host FIFA World Cup™ fixtures in 2022

Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Khalifa International stadiums will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ matches taking place in Qatar from 1 to 11 February 2021.

The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will stage the opening match between Qatari champions Al Duhail and Auckland City of New Zealand on 1 February at 20:30 local time (18:30 CET), and the final will be played at Education City Stadium on 11 February at 21:00 local time.

The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was inaugurated on 18 December – Qatar National Day – exactly two years before the country hosts the FIFA World Cup™ final, Education City Stadium was unveiled in June 2020, and Khalifa International reopened its doors in 2017. All three venues will host fixtures at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.