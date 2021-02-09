Mohamed Abouzeid is a member of the FIFA Fan Movement

He recently attended matches at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™

Here's his first-hand account of the experience Sixteen years ago, in December 2005, Al Ahly SC participated at the FIFA Club World Cup™ for the first time in their history. At that time, I was attending university and would never miss a single Al Ahly match, travelling across Africa to support the team from the stands. However, due to the tournament being held in Japan, I was unable to travel and be with the team. That day a new wish was born within me and every 'Ahlawy'. That wish was to follow Al Ahly to the Club World Cup. As our chant goes: "Wherever you may go, we follow you."

Sixteen years later, this wish became a reality and I attended Al Ahly’s first match at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™. My team is playing at the highest level in a world club competition, and this is something I am very proud of. My team’s presence among the world’s continental champions is a historic event. The moment when Hussein Elshahat scored Al Ahly’s winning goal is one of the most memorable moments I have experienced in following Al Ahly over the last 30 years. It is a moment that I will cherish forever. For me and as a supporter, the joy of seeing your team score a goal at a World Cup is completely different. There is no bigger glory. What provides a different flavour to this year’s FIFA Club World Cup experience is the fact that it takes place at stadiums set to host the FIFA World Cup™, just 22 months from now. Despite the difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing restrictions between fans, the tournament’s atmosphere has been very good and provided fans of the clubs attending some eternal memories.

When I was a child, my family always took me to the stadium to watch Al Ahly’s matches. From there, my passion for football started, as well as my love for Al Ahly of course. Now, I finally got the opportunity to give my son the same experience, that my family gave to me when I was a child. February 4 was my son Selim’s first ever Al-Ahly match, the team he loves too. He got to sit with Al-Ahly’s supporters and was so happy and excited. The next morning, I found Selim sitting alone in his room, singing the famous chant “Let’s go Ahly”. This was music to my ears! I consider him to be a very lucky child due to the fact that his first ever live Al-Ahly match was a victory in the FIFA Club World Cup. There is no better start to his Al-Ahly journey than that.