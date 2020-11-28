Al Ahly defeated Zamalek 2-1 to win the CAF Champions League

Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy scored the late winner

The Red Devils secured a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup Al Ahly beat arch-rivals Zamalek 2-1 to conquer the CAF Champions League 2019/20 and, with it, a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™, which will be held in Doha from 1 to 11 February 2021. The win gave the Red Devils a record-extending ninth African crown in a game that lived up to expectations in terms of excitement, beautiful goals and intensity. Al Ahly prevailed in what had been dubbed ‘The Final of the Century’, a local derby between the two giants from Cairo, a city that lives and breathes football like few other. The CAF Champions League showpiece was also the first to be contested between two teams from the same country.

🦅 One of the most passionately supported clubs on earth is set to take on the world! 🌍



❤️ Afsha hits a late winner against fierce rivals @ZSCOfficial to make @AlAhlyEnglish African champions for a record-extending 9th time & send them to the #ClubWC 🏆



— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 27, 2020

CAF Champions League final Al Ahly 2-1 Zamalek (Cairo Stadium, Egypt) Goalscorers: Al Ahly: Amr El Soleya (5’), Afsha (86’) Zamalek: Shikabala (31’) The match Al Ahly took the initiative from the start and gained an early lead when Amr El Soleya nodded home a header from Ali Maaloul’s corner. Zamalek refused to be knocked off course, though, and after spurning a number of chances drew level via a sensational solo effort by Shikabala. The White Knights captain cut inside from the right, skipped around two challenges and fired a precise shot from outside the box into the far corner of Mohamed Elshanawy’s net. The tempo increased at the start of the second half, with real chances coming at both ends of the pitch. First, Al Ahly’s Hussein Elshahat contrived to hit the post when faced with an open goal, and then it was Zamalek’s Zizo’s turn to hit the woodwork from long range. With the match looking like it was heading into extra-time, Afsha had other ideas. He showed fantastic control, bringing a loose ball down off his knee before smashing a volley past Zamalek keeper Abu Gabal from fully 20 yards.

Its been a L O N G time without you my friend🏆9️⃣🏆#CHAM9IONS
— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) November 27, 2020

Man of the match With his raw pace and direct running, attacking midfielder Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy was threatening throughout. He almost put Al Ahly ahead from a free-kick late on, but was not to be denied when he controlled the ball outside the box and smashed home to give the Red Devils a historic win over Zamalek.

9 Al Ahly have now won nine CAF Champions League titles. No other team has won more than five.

Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt.

Mohamed Magdy of Al Ahly celebrates a goal during CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt.

Mostafa Mohamed of Zamalek in action against Amro Elsulia of Al Ahly CAIRO, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 27: Mostafa Mohamed of Zamalek in action against Amro Elsulia of Al Ahly (R) during CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Zamalek players in action against of Al Ahly players CAIRO, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 27: Zamalek players in action against of Al Ahly players during CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Amro Elsulia of Al Ahly celebrates a goal CAIRO, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 27: Amro Elsulia (C) of Al Ahly celebrates a goal during CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ahmed Sayed Zizo of Zamalek in action against Amro Elsulia CAIRO, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 27: Ahmed Sayed Zizo of Zamalek in action against Amro Elsulia of Al Ahly (R) during CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Players stand for a minute of silence for the late Diego Maradona before CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt.

Player of Al Ahly line up before CAF Champions League Final CAIRO, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 27: Player of Al Ahly line up before CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Zamalek v Al Ahly - CAF Champions League Final CAIRO, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 27: Player of Zamalek line up before CAF Champions League Final between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League CAIRO, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 27: Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on November 27, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Al Ahly vs Zamalek

