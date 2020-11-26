Cairo International Stadium to host ‘Final of the Century’

Al Ahly seeking a ninth continental crown while Zamalek targeting their sixth

We compare the two behemoths ahead of Friday’s grand finale

This Friday at 21.00 local time, football fans across Africa and the Arab world will be giving their undivided attention to the ‘Final of the Century’ at Cairo International Stadium. There, two giants of Egyptian and African football, Al Ahly and Zamalek, will go head to head in the deciding game of the 2019-20 CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly–Zamalek

Friday 27 November, Cairo International Stadium, 21.00 (local time)

Al Ahly have eight African Cup of Champions/CAF Champions League titles to their name but last won the competition in 2013 at the expense of South Africa’s Orlando Pirates. For their part, Zamalek have won the tournament five times and will be looking to finally claim their sixth, having failed to win it since 2002, when they beat Morocco's Raja Casablanca.

Both sides are playing some of their best football and most observers agree that there is very little to separate them in attack or defence. Despite both teams having to deal with notable absences, the showdown has been dubbed the 'Final of the Century' as it is the first time that two teams from the same country, let alone from a city that lives and breathes football like Cairo, have contested the decider.