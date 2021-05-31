- Senegal win 2021 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations
- Tournament offered two tickets for Beach Soccer World Cup
- Second berth went to debutants Mozambique
Hosts Senegal successfully defended their continental title at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2021, in the process qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™ alongside runners-up Mozambique, who were making their debut at the event.
The 4-1 final victory secured the Beach Lions of Teranga a third consecutive African title after those won in 2016 and 2018.
Numerous fans, as well as CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, were in attendance to see the hosts triumph, thanks in no small part to two-goal hero Raoul Mendy.
Debutants Mozambique the surprise finalists
Despite losing the decider, Mozambique’s feat of reaching the AFCON final on their debut was a huge success. Abineiro Ussaca’s side returned home with the silver medal and a guaranteed spot at August’s Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.
The final place on the podium went to Morocco, who defeated Uganda 5-3 in the match for third place.
Individual awards
Senegal’s keeper and captain Al Seyni not only got to lift the winner’s trophy, he also picked up the award for best goalkeeper.
Mozambique's Nelson Manuel was named best player at the tournament and also picked up the top-scorer award for his 10 goals.
Senegal, a mainstay of the Beach Soccer World Cup
Senegal made their Beach Soccer World Cup debut in 2007 and have only missed the 2009 edition since then. On their maiden appearance, the West Africans reached the quarter-finals and finished fifth overall, their best result to date. They also reached the last eight in 2011, 2017 and most recently at Paraguay 2019, while the 2008, 2013 and 2015 editions all ended for them at the group stage.