Senegal win 2021 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations

Tournament offered two tickets for Beach Soccer World Cup

Second berth went to debutants Mozambique

Hosts Senegal successfully defended their continental title at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2021, in the process qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™ alongside runners-up Mozambique, who were making their debut at the event.

The 4-1 final victory secured the Beach Lions of Teranga a third consecutive African title after those won in 2016 and 2018.

Numerous fans, as well as CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, were in attendance to see the hosts triumph, thanks in no small part to two-goal hero Raoul Mendy.

Debutants Mozambique the surprise finalists

Despite losing the decider, Mozambique’s feat of reaching the AFCON final on their debut was a huge success. Abineiro Ussaca’s side returned home with the silver medal and a guaranteed spot at August’s Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.

The final place on the podium went to Morocco, who defeated Uganda 5-3 in the match for third place.