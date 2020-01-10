The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ celebrated its tenth edition in 2019, when Paraguay had the honour of hosting the tournament. The landlocked South American nation made history by becoming the first country without a coastline to stage the sport’s flagship event.

In what was a milestone edition of the tournament, Portugal claimed a second world title to provide a fitting finale to the wonderful career of beach soccer legend Madjer.

As it happens, Madjer was one of four players taking part in their ninth World Cup in Paraguay. The other three to achieve this feat were his compatriot Belchior, mythical Brazilian goalkeeper Mao and fellow keeper Shingo Terukina of Japan.

FIFA takes a look back at Paraguay 2019 from the perspective of this history-making quartet, who have all made their unique mark on beach soccer.