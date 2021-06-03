Poster includes vivid depictions of Russian culture and iconic Moscow landmarks

Style and colours reflect the fun, energy and warmth of beach soccer

Poster presented on a giant canvas on the site of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ stadium

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.

The inspired design powerfully evokes Russian culture and iconic landmarks, the tournament’s setting and the magic of beach soccer with its vibrant colours, as fans count down the days until the action begins.

In the poster, an athletic beach soccer player jumps in the air to compete for the ball with a firebird, a mythical creature in Russian folklore that symbolises the quest for glory and embodies fire, light and the sun. In a vivid depiction of the powerful emotions aroused by the game, the ball is represented by a golden apple which, according to Russian legend, stands for strength and youth.