Media Release
Fédération Internationale de Football Association
FIFA-Strasse 20 - P.O. Box - 8044 Zurich - Switzerland
Tel: +41-(0)43-222 7777
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
03 Jun 2021
- Poster includes vivid depictions of Russian culture and iconic Moscow landmarks
- Style and colours reflect the fun, energy and warmth of beach soccer
- Poster presented on a giant canvas on the site of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ stadium
FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.
The inspired design powerfully evokes Russian culture and iconic landmarks, the tournament’s setting and the magic of beach soccer with its vibrant colours, as fans count down the days until the action begins.
In the poster, an athletic beach soccer player jumps in the air to compete for the ball with a firebird, a mythical creature in Russian folklore that symbolises the quest for glory and embodies fire, light and the sun. In a vivid depiction of the powerful emotions aroused by the game, the ball is represented by a golden apple which, according to Russian legend, stands for strength and youth.
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
-
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
02 Jun 2021
FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.
© LOC
-
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
02 Jun 2021
FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.
© LOC
-
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
02 Jun 2021
FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.
© LOC
-
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
02 Jun 2021
FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.
© LOC
-
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
02 Jun 2021
FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.
© LOC
-
Official poster revealed for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
02 Jun 2021
FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August.
© LOC
The poster also features the instantly recognisable domes of Saint Basil’s Cathedral, the stunning Moscow skyline and the majestic Luzhniki Stadium. The overall style and colours are influenced by Russian motifs and architecture, with a contemporary twist that expresses the warmth, energy and fun that will be on offer.
The poster was unveiled on Thursday, 3 June, on a canvas measuring 24 by 33 metres that has been installed at the site of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup stadium, which will soon be built next to Luzhniki Stadium. The painting took five days to complete. To see the canvas come to life, watch the official video above.
Russia 2021 will be the 11th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and will be held in its entirety at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex from 19 to 29 August. Fans will be able to apply for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis following the Official Draw on 8 July.