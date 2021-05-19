The Conext 21 Pro Beach match ball is constructed with the same design elements as the current adidas Conext 21 Pro match ball, the ball used also during the FIFA Club World Cup™, played in Qatar in February. The new, vibrant orange colour makes the ball much more visible, especially for TV viewers, allowing fans to more easily follow the unbelievable acrobatics on the sand.

FIFA and adidas have revealed the Official Match Ball for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™. The Conext 21 Pro Beach match ball comes with a new vivid orange colour that celebrates the spirit of the exciting event while enhancing the fan viewing experience at home and in Moscow.

The ball is a durable machine-stitched construction with a dual layer foam cushion and fabric-patched carcass, which provides a soft touch and a reliable rebound, while building in new technology to maximize performance. Extensive testing was completed to ensure it suits the needs of the best beach soccer players in the world. The large panels reduce the numbers of seams and provide a large contact area for the players. Sustainability has been a key focus also for the new adidas match balls, with elements including recycled backing material and packaging. This makes the Conext 21 Pro Beach a highly accurate, stable and sustainable Official Match Ball.

"FIFA and adidas have a long history of releasing sensational Official Match Balls for our events," commented Jean-Francois Pathy, Director Marketing at FIFA. "With the Conext 21 Pro Beach, adidas delivers another beautifully designed ball that puts player performance and fan’s viewing experience at the heart of the game, thanks to thoughtful, top quality manufacturing technology. The Conext 21 is one of many elements that will make this year’s event in Moscow the best FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup ever and help showcase the talents of teams from around the world."

The adidas Conext 21 Pro Beach match ball will be available to purchase locally from adidas retail stores and on site at the event. The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021™ will take place in Moscow from 19 August – 29 August. For more information on the event, visit the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup section of FIFA.com.