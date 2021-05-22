The CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations begins on Sunday

It offers two tickets to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Senegal are the record five-time African champions

The CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations begins in Senegal on Sunday with two tickets to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™ available.

Group A: Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda

Group B: Egypt, Mozambique, Morocco, Seychelles

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals. The two teams who progress to the final will also earn tickets to Russia 2021.

Senegal are the big favourites to secure one berth. They have won four of the last five editions of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Madagascar in the final in 2015. Furthermore, they topped a group including Russia at the last Beach Soccer World Cup before a 4-2 quarter-final loss to eventual champions Portugal.