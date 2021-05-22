- The CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations begins on Sunday
- It offers two tickets to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
- Senegal are the record five-time African champions
The CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations begins in Senegal on Sunday with two tickets to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™ available.
Group A: Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda
Group B: Egypt, Mozambique, Morocco, Seychelles
The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals. The two teams who progress to the final will also earn tickets to Russia 2021.
Senegal are the big favourites to secure one berth. They have won four of the last five editions of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Madagascar in the final in 2015. Furthermore, they topped a group including Russia at the last Beach Soccer World Cup before a 4-2 quarter-final loss to eventual champions Portugal.
Tanzania will be confident of a top-two finish, but Uganda are eager to impress on their tournament debut.
Egypt will soon be the only nation to have participated in every edition of the African finals after ever-presents Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria failed to qualify. They will be the favourites in Group B, but Morocco, whom they beat in the semi-finals in the last two instalments, have made fine progress over the last couple of years.
Mozambique have won just one of nine games at the Cup of Nations, while Seychelles have yet to win in five attempts.
African beach soccer champions
|Country
|Titles
|Senegal
|5
|Nigeria
|2
|Cameroon
|1
|Madagascar
|1