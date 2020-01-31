Who We Are

Croatian Football Federation received final IFAB approval for VAR usage

Introduction of VAR in Croatia financed through the FIFA Forward Programme

Fans’ trust in the accuracy of refereeing excepted to substantially grow

The first HT First Division match with VAR technology in use will be played today (31st January 2020) at 18:00 CET between Inter Zapresic and Istra 1961

Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has recently fulfilled all the necessary requirements to introduce VAR technology into Croatian football.

The football-obsessed Mediterranean country has completed all the activities and referee education steps in order to introduce the latest technology - funded through FIFA Forward Programme - into Croatian football. During the process, 11 VARs, 13 AVARs, 16 referees and five replay operators received the necessary education to operate it.

"Congratulations to everyone who contributed to this demanding, extensive project. I would also like to express my gratitude to the Croatian Football Federation and FIFA for their uttermost support. A lot of funds, hard work, and time has been invested into VAR education, and we are proud to have received a positive reply from IFAB, in order to start using VAR technology this spring - just as it was planned", said HNS vice-president Ante Kulusic.

In line with the project, HNS also organised two educational events for media representatives to familiarise them with the VAR system, which will be used for the first time on 31 January 2020 in a HT First Division match between Inter Zapresic and Istra 1961.

A detailed lecture on VAR usage, the philosophy behind the technology, the rules for its application, and the principles according to which it works were part of the introduction provided by FIFA representatives. Financed through the FIFA Forward Development Programme, the new technology is expected to increase football spectators’ trust in the accuracy and reliability of refereeing.