Who We Are

Syrian Premier League gathers 14 teams on a home and away basis, with match attendances sometimes reaching 30,000 fans

FIFA mission recently visited the country for the first time since 2012 to assess the situation and observe the SFA Elective Congress in December 2019

In the past few years, FIFA has assisted the country’s national teams with accommodation and flights via its tailor-made FIFA Forward development Programme

In spite of considerable challenges in recent years, football development in Syria has continued ever since the military conflict broke out in 2011. It was considerably difficult for the country's football community to maintain the game, but the Syrian Football Association (SFA) has been undertaking tremendous efforts to ensure the beautiful game continues to thrive knowing that for many Syrians, football represented the only joy and consolation during these difficult times.

As the armed conflict’s impact has now been reduced, football in Syria found its way back. Currently, there is a solid three-tier nationwide system in men's football with 14 clubs participating in the Premier League whose matches are hosted in five cities, namely; Damascus, Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs. Attendances can be as high as 30,000 spectators for local derbies.