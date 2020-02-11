Who We Are

Following the developments that have affected the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) since September 2019, which resulted in the resignation of all members of the IFA Executive Committee and the IFA General Secretary, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 10 February 2020 to appoint a normalisation committee for the IFA in accordance with art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

The mandate of the normalisation committee will include the following:

to run the IFA’s daily affairs;

to determine the applicable IFA Statutes and, if needed, revise them to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes; and

to organise and conduct elections of a new IFA Executive Committee for a four-year term.

The normalisation committee will be composed of an adequate number of members to be identified by the FIFA administration, in consultation with the Asian Football Confederation and local stakeholders.

Although the members of the normalisation committee will assume their duties with immediate effect, they will still be requested to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. Their confirmation will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check.

As the normalisation committee will also act as an electoral committee, none of its members can be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances.

The specified period of time during which the normalisation committee will perform its functions shall expire no later than six months after its members have been appointed or as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks.