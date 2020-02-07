Who We Are

Seminar for FIFA elite referees from Europe held in Lisbon this week

Both male and female match officials took part

Seminars in the other confederations coming up in March and April

Following the highly successful 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and spectacular FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, a new cycle has begun for FIFA elite referees. This week, nine female and 17 male referees from 20 European countries joined Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA’s Referees Committee, Massimo Busacca, FIFA’s Director of Refereeing, and a team of FIFA instructors in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.

The programme for the 26 participants included numerous theory lessons in the classroom as well as fitness sessions and practical exercises on the pitch, in which the officials were confronted with match situations recreated by local players. The referees received direct feedback from instructors in real time on their positioning and decision‑making.

The theory sessions covered areas such as reading the game, fitness and health. The joint preparation of male and female officials is a further step towards FIFA’s flagship objective to reach uniformity in officiating games at a high level.

"The referees’ performances, especially in the practical sessions on the pitch, give them an opportunity to train in different areas and gain experience that they will use on the field of play,” said Collina.

“If we train, observe situations and analyse them together, men and women, we will get the same answers to each problem and reach the uniformity and consistency that we need in FIFA competitions,” added Busacca.