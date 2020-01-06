Who We Are

If you are interested in launching your career in the sports industry, don't miss out on the chance to apply for the 21st edition of the FIFA Master.
Organised by the International Centre for Sport Studies (CIES) in partnership with De Montfort University in Leicester (England), SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan (Italy) and the University of Neuchâtel (Switzerland), the International MA in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport - the FIFA Master was created to provide management education to the world of sport. The 21st edition will run from September 2020 until July 2021.
With over 90 per cent of our 500 FIFA Master graduates now working in the sports industry, the impact of the programme reaches across all continents and nations. Our alumni are currently working for organisations as diverse as, but not limited to, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), International Olympic Committee (IOC), Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), UEFA, AFC, Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC), NBA, Barcelona and Manchester City FC.
The application process is open until Friday 10 January 2020 at midnight CET. Apply here.
You can also access detailed information about the course by watching the video below.