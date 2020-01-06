Who We Are

If you are interested in launching your career in the sports industry, don't miss out on the chance to apply for the 21st edition of the FIFA Master.

Organised by the International Centre for Sport Studies (CIES) in partnership with De Montfort University in Leicester (England), SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan (Italy) and the University of Neuchâtel (Switzerland), the International MA in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport - the FIFA Master was created to provide management education to the world of sport. The 21st edition will run from September 2020 until July 2021.