Who We Are

FIFA Legend Julio Cesar visited Bangladesh

Former goalkeeper met some of country's promising young players

Brazilian notes football’s considerable growth potential in Asia

During his 20-year professional career, Brazilian Julio Cesar lived in five different countries and visited many more for international fixtures. Bangladesh, however, was new to him.

The former goalkeeper was given the opportunity to go to the South Asian country in his capacity as FIFA Legend. There he attended the semi-final of this year’s Bangabandhu Gold Cup on January 23 and shared his experience on the field with goalkeepers from top-flight teams and their women’s youth sides.

Julio Caesar, what surprised you on your first visit to Bangladesh?

How passionate the people are about football! That was very noticeable, as was the divide between fans of Brazil and Argentina! Unfortunately, I didn’t get to spend that much time in Dhaka, but I could feel the intensity of the city. Also, the traffic certainly made an impression. It was a beautiful trip.

During your stay, you had the chance to speak with the president of the country’s football federation, Kazi Salahuddin.

It was a very brief encounter, but he asked me for advice on how to improve the average physical condition of their national team players. I advised him to invest more in human resources. Specifically, I suggested having qualified coaches and good professionals involved day to day in order to better train more professionals.