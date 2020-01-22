Who We Are

The two reports provide detailed data on the global international transfer activity at professional football clubs around the world throughout 2019.

FIFA has just released the new edition of the Global Transfer Market Report . For the second consecutive year, it is offered in two versions: one covering men’s football and another covering women’s football .

The reports also include summary tables with the volume and value of transfers for each of the 211 FIFA member associations, and other information such as transfer types, nationality and age of the players involved, and historical comparisons.

“We are happy to once again share the GTM reports for both men and women’s football, which clearly reflect the constantly evolving trends in the global transfer market. It is remarkable to see a new record number of transfers in the men’s market. We observe as well increasing all-round figures in the women’s market, which is a sign of the positive overall development women’s football over the last year which we trust will continue in 2020,” said FIFA’s Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Dr Emilio García Silvero.

The data published in the FIFA Global Transfer Market Reports is extracted from ITMS, which is used by all 211 FIFA member associations around the globe and over 7,000 professional football clubs for the international transfer of professional football players.