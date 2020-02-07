Who We Are

FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff took part in the Global Sports Week in Paris today. The event, organised under the patronage of the French Presidency, brought together a large array of leaders from sports, business and civil society to think about the future of sports and its place in society.
Participating in a panel discussion on "Sport in the Age of Purpose", Djorkaeff underlined the unique impact of football on people all around the world and the responsibility of sports organisations to seek positive change.
"Football touches everyone, everywhere," Djorkaeff said. "What we want at the FIFA Foundation is to take the pitch as a basis to create a story that will impact the broader society."
The FIFA Foundation CEO presented the programme Football For Schools as a good example of sport being used as a channel for education, providing life skills to children through football.
Alongside Djorkaeff, the panel included the General Director of the French Development Agency Rémy Rioux, entrepreneur, philantropist and board member of Paris 2024 Alexandre Mars and a group of young sports makers.
All participants agreed on the need for greater cooperation between sports, business and public authorities to fully unleash the potential of sport for a positive social impact.