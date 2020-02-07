Who We Are

FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff took part in the Global Sports Week in Paris today. The event, organised under the patronage of the French Presidency, brought together a large array of leaders from sports, business and civil society to think about the future of sports and its place in society.

Participating in a panel discussion on "Sport in the Age of Purpose", Djorkaeff underlined the unique impact of football on people all around the world and the responsibility of sports organisations to seek positive change.

"Football touches everyone, everywhere," Djorkaeff said. "What we want at the FIFA Foundation is to take the pitch as a basis to create a story that will impact the broader society."