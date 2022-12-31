Leases require judgement in determining the lease term of contracts with renewal options. FIFA specifies the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised. FIFA has options to extend the lease term under some of its real estate leases. It applies judgement in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to renew, i.e. it considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the renewal. After the commencement date, FIFA reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within its control and affects its ability to exercise (or not to exercise) the option to renew. Furthermore, when there is no implicit rate in the lease, FIFA determines the incremental borrowing rate (IBR) to measure lease liabilities. The IBR is the rate of interest that FIFA would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. FIFA estimates the IBR using observable inputs (such as market interest rates, depending on the duration and underlying currency of the contract) when available and is required to make certain entity-specific estimates (such as FIFA’s credit rating).