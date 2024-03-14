7. Competitions & Events

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States, starting in June 2026. This will mark the tournament’s return to North America for the first time in 32 years, with three countries co-hosting a World Cup for the first time. Preparations for the competition are well advanced. Local event organising units tasked with the operational event delivery have been set up in all three host countries, combining FIFA’s expertise with local knowledge and best practices. FIFA is in constant exchange with the 16 Host Cities and is working hand in hand with the Host Committees. This will ensure that each venue will provide unique experiences to the millions of fans who will attend the biggest FIFA World Cup™ to date. Expenses for the FIFA World Cup 26 that were incurred by the end of 2023 have been deferred and will be recognised in the income statement in 2026, the year in which the event will take place. These costs were incurred as part of the organisation of the tournament and amounted to USD 65 million by the end of 2023. Costs connected to ramping up the local event organising units and their respective workforce amounted to USD 9.3 million, TV production costs totalled USD 2.2 million, and costs related to any work performed in cooperation with the Host Cities and general event-management expenses amounted to USD 53.5 million, which includes marketing, ICT and operational services. Costs incurred for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar were recognised in the year 2022. Supplementary entries for this tournament that arose during 2023 have been allocated to the “FIFA events from previous cycles” line item.