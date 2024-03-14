5. Other revenue

in TUSD
2023
2022
|FIFA Club World Cup™
|75,544
|26,080
|FIFA Quality Programme
|20,474
|11,133
|Penalties/appeals
|8,554
|5,241
|Revenue from the sale of film and video rights
|5,874
|10,176
|FIFA Museum
|7,576
|5,163
|Other operating revenue
|8,792
|4,279
|Total other revenue
|126,814
|62,072
Other revenue is recognised in the reporting period in which the services are rendered. In 2023, this mainly consisted of revenue generated from the FIFA Club World Cup™ and the FIFA Quality Programme. The FIFA Quality Programme line item contains revenue mainly in connection with test programmes for footballs, football turf and goal-line technology.