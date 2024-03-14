Notes

36. Consolidated subsidiaries

FIFA’s subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023 are set out below:

Location of incorporation
Activity
Ownership interest 2023
Ownership interest 2022
FIFA Museum AGZurich, SwitzerlandMuseum100%100%
FIFA Ticketing AGZurich, SwitzerlandTicket sales100%100%
FIFA Development Zurich AGZurich, SwitzerlandService company100%100%
FIFA FoundationZurich, SwitzerlandFoundation100%100%
2018 FIFA World Cup Ticketing Limited Liability CompanyMoscow, RussiaTicket sales100%100%
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLCDoha, QatarService company51%51%
FIFA Ticketing LLCDoha, QatarTicket sales100%100%
FWWC2023 Pty LtdSydney, AustraliaService company100%100%
FWC2026 US, Inc.Wilmington, USAService company100%100%
FWC26 Canada Football Ltd.Victoria, CanadaService company100%100%
FWC2026 Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V.Mexico City, MexicoService company100%100%
FIFA Clearing House SASParis, FranceService company100%100%
FIFA (SG) Ltd.Singapore, SingaporeService company100%0%
FIFA (Miami), Inc.Miami, USAService company100%0%
Hotel Ascot GmbH (liquidated)Zurich, SwitzerlandHotel industry0%100%
FIFA World Cup Brazil Assessoria Ltda. (in liquidation)Rio de Janeiro, BrazilService company100%100%

Hotel Ascot GmbH was fully liquidated as at 31 December 2023. Another noteworthy change in 2023 was the foundation of FIFA (SG) Ltd in Singapore to facilitate the sale of FIFA’s TV broadcast and media rights, partnerships and licensing rights in the Asian market and FIFA (Miami), Inc. to conduct FIFA’s legal operations from this location. Starting in 2023, FIFA also has a 50% interest in Football Development Ventures Ltd, a company located in Kigali, Rwanda, that manage and operate the African Football League. This joint venture is accounted for using the equity method. FIFA’s 51% ownership of the subsidiary FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC does not coincide with the economic result allocation, as the equity of the subsidiary is fully attributable to FIFA. No non-controlling interests are therefore disclosed in these consolidated financial statements.

More

35. Related-party transactions

Read More
37. Post-balance-sheet events

Read More