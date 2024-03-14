31. Hedging activities and derivative financial instruments

Foreign exchange forward contracts are designated as hedging instruments in cash flow hedges of forecast television broadcasting sales in EUR. These forecast transactions are highly probable. The total notional amount of the outstanding foreign exchange forward contracts, which are designated as hedge accounting, was USD 100 million (2022: USD 129.9 million). There is an economic relationship between the hedged items and the hedging instruments, as the terms of the foreign exchange forward contracts match those of the highly probable forecast transactions. Because the group does not hedge all of its revenue denominated in foreign currencies, the hedged item is identified as a proportion of the forecast transaction. The group has established a hedge ratio of 1:1 for the hedging relationships, as the underlying risk of the foreign exchange forward contracts is identical to the hedged risk. There are no material sources of ineffectiveness and, therefore, no ineffectiveness was recognised in the income statement. In 2023, USD 4 million was transferred from the cash flow hedge reserves to contract liabilities (2022: USD 0 million). No transfer from the cash flow hedge reserves to the “Revenue from television broadcasting rights” line item was recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for 2023 (2022: USD 49.8 million). At the reporting date, the group held the following foreign exchange forward contracts, which are designated as hedge accounting: