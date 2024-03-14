30. Financial risk management

The revenue from television and marketing rights is received from large multinational companies and public broadcasters. Part of the outstanding revenue is also covered by bank guarantees. Additionally, the contracts include a default clause, whereby the contract terminates as soon as one party is in default. In the event of a default, FIFA is not required to reimburse any of the services or contributions received. FIFA is also entitled to replace terminated contracts with new marketing or broadcasting agreements. Material credit risks could arise if several parties were unable to meet their contractual obligations. FIFA’s management monitors the credit standing of the Commercial Affiliates very closely on an ongoing basis. Given their good credit ratings and the high diversification of the portfolio of Commercial Affiliates, the management believes that this scenario is unlikely to occur. The vast majority of cash and cash equivalents are held with bank and financial institution counterparties with a rating equivalent to “A-1” or higher in S&P ratings. Fixed-income investments with residual terms to maturity of 12 months or less are only executed with borrowers with a short-term rating of “A-2” or higher. Investments in bonds are only executed in listed, tradable bonds issued by borrowers with a “BBB-” rating or higher. Derivative financial instruments are executed only with counterparties with high credit ratings. The carrying amount of the financial assets represents the maximum exposure to credit risk.