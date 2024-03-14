3. Revenue from licensing rights

Brand licensing rights are related to FIFA marks and brand elements in connection with FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ products and other services. Licensing rights from products and services for other FIFA events in 2023 – the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™, The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022, both of which were postponed from 2022 to 2023, as well as the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™, the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2023™, the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ intercontinental play-off matches and FIFAe tournaments – are presented as Other licensing rights. The majority of the licensing rights contracts consist of royalty payments with a specified minimum guarantee threshold. FIFA reassesses these contracts after each reporting period, whether or not the royalty amounts to be received will exceed the contractual minimum guarantee threshold. Where the expected total royalties to be received for significant contracts clearly exceed the minimum threshold, they have been estimated and included in the transaction price. In 2023, the value of services or goods included in licensing rights (i.e. value-in-kind revenue) amounted to USD 1.6 million (2022: USD 2.8 million).