28. Leases

FIFA is a lessee and has contracts for various buildings, offices and other equipment as well as land that are accounted for by recognising a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Set out below are the carrying amounts of FIFA’s right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as well as their movements during the period. For the carrying amounts of FIFA’s right-of-use assets, please also refer to Note 21 – Property and equipment.

in TUSD
Leased operational buildings
Leased land
Leased offices and other equipment
Total right-of- use assets
Total lease liabilities
Balance as at 1 January 2023115,2382,36447117,649186,783
Additions8,087008,0878,087
Changes from remeasurements-890-9680-1,858-1,858
Depreciation expense-8,627-42-47-8,716
Interest expenses4,631
Payments-14,060
Foreign exchange effects10,2910010,29116,862
Balance as at 31 December 2023124,0991,3540125,453200,445
Of which current00009,236
Of which non-current124,0991,3540125,453191,209
in TUSD
Leased operational buildings
Leased land
Leased offices and other equipment
Total right-of- use assets
Total lease liabilities
Balance as at 1 January 2022114,0702,435117116,622187,352
Additions11,2930011,29311,293
Depreciation expense-8,744-71-70-8,885
Interest expenses4,256
Payments-14,114
Foreign exchange effects-1,38100-1,381-2,004
Balance as at 31 December 2022115,2382,36447117,649186,783
Of which current000010,063
Of which non-current115,2382,36447117,649176,720

Set out below is the maturity analysis of contractual undiscounted cash flows as at 31 December:

in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Maturity less than 1 year14,14914,427
Maturity 1-5 years50,24941,452
Maturity more than 5 years192,148186,217
Balance as at 31 December256,546242,096

FIFA recognised lease expenses from short-term leases of USD 0.4 million (2022: USD 0.4 million) for the year ended 31 December 2023. Leases to which FIFA is commited as at 31 December 2023 that have not yet commenced amounted to USD 3.8 million (2022: no lease commitments).

