28. Leases

FIFA is a lessee and has contracts for various buildings, offices and other equipment as well as land that are accounted for by recognising a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Set out below are the carrying amounts of FIFA’s right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as well as their movements during the period. For the carrying amounts of FIFA’s right-of-use assets, please also refer to Note 21 – Property and equipment.
in TUSD
Leased operational buildings
Leased land
Leased offices and other equipment
Total right-of- use assets
Total lease liabilities
|Balance as at 1 January 2023
|115,238
|2,364
|47
|117,649
|186,783
|Additions
|8,087
|0
|0
|8,087
|8,087
|Changes from remeasurements
|-890
|-968
|0
|-1,858
|-1,858
|Depreciation expense
|-8,627
|-42
|-47
|-8,716
|Interest expenses
|4,631
|Payments
|-14,060
|Foreign exchange effects
|10,291
|0
|0
|10,291
|16,862
|Balance as at 31 December 2023
|124,099
|1,354
|0
|125,453
|200,445
|Of which current
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9,236
|Of which non-current
|124,099
|1,354
|0
|125,453
|191,209
in TUSD
Leased operational buildings
Leased land
Leased offices and other equipment
Total right-of- use assets
Total lease liabilities
|Balance as at 1 January 2022
|114,070
|2,435
|117
|116,622
|187,352
|Additions
|11,293
|0
|0
|11,293
|11,293
|Depreciation expense
|-8,744
|-71
|-70
|-8,885
|Interest expenses
|4,256
|Payments
|-14,114
|Foreign exchange effects
|-1,381
|0
|0
|-1,381
|-2,004
|Balance as at 31 December 2022
|115,238
|2,364
|47
|117,649
|186,783
|Of which current
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10,063
|Of which non-current
|115,238
|2,364
|47
|117,649
|176,720
Set out below is the maturity analysis of contractual undiscounted cash flows as at 31 December:
in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
|Maturity less than 1 year
|14,149
|14,427
|Maturity 1-5 years
|50,249
|41,452
|Maturity more than 5 years
|192,148
|186,217
|Balance as at 31 December
|256,546
|242,096
FIFA recognised lease expenses from short-term leases of USD 0.4 million (2022: USD 0.4 million) for the year ended 31 December 2023. Leases to which FIFA is commited as at 31 December 2023 that have not yet commenced amounted to USD 3.8 million (2022: no lease commitments).