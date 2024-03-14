Notes

23. Financial assets

in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Debt securities2,428,0861,700,159
Deposits584,095314,395
Equity investment funds106,11386,970
Loans to third parties0736,743
Loans to member associations and confederations16,87117,477
Current financial assets3,135,1652,855,744
Debt securities1,109,5911,079,325
Loans to member associations and confederations95,350100,571
Loans to related parties785784
Non-current financial assets1,205,7261,180,680
Total financial assets4,340,8914,036,424

FIFA’s financial assets are invested in short-term and long-term bonds, equity investment funds, loans and deposits. Under stage 3 of the COVID-19 Relief Plan, loans are granted to member associations and confederations. Member associations are able to apply for interest-free loans of up to 35% of their audited annual revenues, with a minimum loan of USD 0.5 million and a maximum loan of USD 5 million being available. These loans are initially recognised at fair value, i.e. the current value of the expected future cash flows discounted at a market-related interest rate. As at 31 December 2023, FIFA had an outstanding loan of USD 0.8 million (2022: USD 0.8 million) due from a key member of management.

More

22. Intangible assets

Read More
24. Payables

Read More