Notes

22. Intangible assets

in TUSD
Assets under development
Internally developed
Acquired
Total
Cost
Balance as at 1 January 202218,095010,23728,332
Additions12,3070012,307
Reclassifications-28,82329,1960373
Foreign exchange effects520052
Balance as at 31 December 20221,63129,19610,23741,064
Additions001,6661,666
Reclassifications-1,71601,680-36
Foreign exchange effects15602158
Disposals-7100-71
Balance as at 31 December 2023029,19613,58542,781
Accumulated depreciation
Balance as at 1 January 2022008,3258,325
Amortisation03,8931,1165,009
Reclassifications0000
Foreign exchange effects0000
Balance as at 31 December 202203,8939,44113,334
Amortisation05,8391,0026,841
Reclassifications0000
Foreign exchange effects003232
Balance as at 31 December 202309,73210,47520,207
Net carrying amount
As at 31 December 20221,63125,30379627,730
As at 31 December 2023019,4643,11022,574

Internally developed intangible assets mainly comprise the initial set-up costs for the FIFA+ platform, which has been reclassified from intangible assets under development, the platform having been launched in 2022. The internally developed intangible assets as at 31 December 2023 have a carrying amount of USD 19.5 million (2022: USD 25.3 million) and a remaining amortisation period of three years. Acquired intangible assets mainly include FIFA’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system as well as other related software.

