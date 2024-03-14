22. Intangible assets

in TUSD
Assets under development
Internally developed
Acquired
Total
|Cost
|Balance as at 1 January 2022
|18,095
|0
|10,237
|28,332
|Additions
|12,307
|0
|0
|12,307
|Reclassifications
|-28,823
|29,196
|0
|373
|Foreign exchange effects
|52
|0
|0
|52
|Balance as at 31 December 2022
|1,631
|29,196
|10,237
|41,064
|Additions
|0
|0
|1,666
|1,666
|Reclassifications
|-1,716
|0
|1,680
|-36
|Foreign exchange effects
|156
|0
|2
|158
|Disposals
|-71
|0
|0
|-71
|Balance as at 31 December 2023
|0
|29,196
|13,585
|42,781
|Accumulated depreciation
|Balance as at 1 January 2022
|0
|0
|8,325
|8,325
|Amortisation
|0
|3,893
|1,116
|5,009
|Reclassifications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foreign exchange effects
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balance as at 31 December 2022
|0
|3,893
|9,441
|13,334
|Amortisation
|0
|5,839
|1,002
|6,841
|Reclassifications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foreign exchange effects
|0
|0
|32
|32
|Balance as at 31 December 2023
|0
|9,732
|10,475
|20,207
|Net carrying amount
|As at 31 December 2022
|1,631
|25,303
|796
|27,730
|As at 31 December 2023
|0
|19,464
|3,110
|22,574
Internally developed intangible assets mainly comprise the initial set-up costs for the FIFA+ platform, which has been reclassified from intangible assets under development, the platform having been launched in 2022. The internally developed intangible assets as at 31 December 2023 have a carrying amount of USD 19.5 million (2022: USD 25.3 million) and a remaining amortisation period of three years. Acquired intangible assets mainly include FIFA’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system as well as other related software.