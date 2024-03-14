20. Inventories

in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
|Held for distribution
|36,549
|992
|Total inventories
|36,549
|992
Inventories as at 31 December 2023 related to footballs purchased and stored in connection with the Football for Schools Programme and held for distribution to participating primary schools via the member associations. Under the Football for Schools Programme, FIFA has committed to provide football equipment to schools with the goal of making football more accessible to boys and girls around the world.