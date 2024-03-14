2. Revenue from marketing rights

Marketing rights provide the FIFA Partners, FIFA World Cup Partners/FIFA Women’s Football Partners, FIFA World Cup Sponsors/FIFA Women’s World Cup Sponsors and FIFA Tournament Supporters with access to intellectual property by enabling them to enter a long-term strategic alliance with FIFA events, which also includes a set of predefined rights. These rights are further split into tangible and intangible rights. Revenue for tangible marketing rights is recognised when the event in question is broadcast, while the intangible marketing rights are recognised on a straight-line basis over the remaining contractual rights period for a particular event. Other marketing revenues mainly relate to revenues in connection with rights granted to host and present FIFAe tournaments. Due to the different nature of FIFA competitions from one year to another, a comparison against the previous year is not meaningful. The introduction of new marketing rights packages for the 2023-2026 cycle, which now include Regional and National Supporters as part of the Tournament Supporters, World Cup/Women’s World Cup Sponsors and World Cup/Women’s Football Partners, further limits the comparability against the previous year. Revenue should be analysed considering the full four-year cycle of FIFA. In 2023, the value of services or goods included in the above-mentioned marketing rights (i.e. value-in-kind revenue) amounted to USD 36.7 million (2022: USD 110.7 million).