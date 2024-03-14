19. Contract assets

in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
|Contract assets
|56,632
|192,947
|Contract acquisition costs
|789
|2,280
|Total contract assets
|57,421
|195,227
Contract assets relate to FIFA’s past performance under a contract for which the customer has not yet paid consideration or before payment is due. They are transferred to receivables when the right to receive payment becomes unconditional. Contract assets are regularly reviewed for impairment indicators. Significant changes in contract asset balances during the period were as follows:
in TUSD
2023
2022
|Contract assets as at 1 January
|192,947
|69,113
|Transfers from contract assets recognised at the beginning of the period to receivables
|-192,947
|-68,931
|Increase as a result of changes in the measure of progress
|56,560
|192,944
|Impairment (loss)/release
|72
|-179
|Contract assets as at 31 December
|56,632
|192,947
|Of which current
|52,933
|192,947
|Of which non-current
|3,699
|0
in TUSD
2023
2022
|Contract acquisition costs as at 1 January
|2,280
|19,610
|Costs of obtaining contracts during the year
|950
|50,790
|Amortisation recognised as cost of providing services during the year
|-2,441
|-68,120
|Contract cost assets as at 31 December
|789
|2,280
FIFA has recognised contract acquisition costs arising from the capitalisation of incremental agency fees. In 2023, these costs were incurred in order to obtain certain contracts with Commercial Affiliates. The contract acquisition costs are amortised in line with the pattern of when services are actually provided to the customers.
in TUSD
2023
2022
|Aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to long-term contracts for the 2023-2026 cycle that are partially or fully unsatisfied as at 31 December
|3,304,953
|2,587,972
|Of which
|– Television broadcasting rights
|1,732,000
|1,913,278
|– Marketing rights
|1,446,245
|602,104
|– Licensing rights
|126,708
|72,590
The above table includes revenue expected to be recognised in FIFA’s 2023-2026 business cycle ending with the FIFA World Cup™ in 2026 and is related to performance obligations that were unsatisfied during the reporting period. Revenue from unsatisfied performance obligations at 31 December 2023, which is expected to be recognised in the cycle ending in 2030, amounted to USD 1,950 million (as at 31 December 2022: USD 1,174 million). Contracted revenue will be recognised in line with the transfer of control over services as described in Note E.