18. Prepaid expenses and accrued income

in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Prepaid expenses15,673101,171
Accrued income49,84356,558
Total current prepaid expenses and accrued income65,516157,729
Prepaid expenses69,95819,831
Total non-current prepaid expenses69,95819,831

The current prepaid expenses as at 31 December 2023 have significantly decreased compared to 31 December 2022 as deferred costs relating to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ were recognised in profit or loss during 2023. The increase in non-current prepaid expenses is the result of increased expenses incurred in relation to the FIFA World Cup 26™.

