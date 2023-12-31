in TUSD
Note
2023
2022
|REVENUE
|Revenue from television broadcasting rights
|[1]
|267,220
|2,958,352
|Revenue from marketing rights
|[2]
|455,916
|1,424,524
|Revenue from licensing rights
|[3]
|181,177
|270,397
|Revenue from hospitality rights and ticket sales
|[4]
|80,157
|929,016
|Other revenue
|[5]
|126,814
|62,072
|Other income
|[6]
|58,365
|124,852
|Total revenue and other income
|1,169,649
|5,769,213
|EXPENSES
|Competitions & Events
|[7]
|-746,622
|-2,005,358
|Development & Education
|[8]
|-681,618
|-1,038,113
|Football Governance
|[9]
|-58,045
|-40,278
|Total expenses from football activities
|-1,486,285
|-3,083,749
|FIFA Governance & Administration
|[10]
|-204,042
|-186,237
|Marketing & TV Broadcasting
|[11]
|-57,924
|-132,396
|Total expenses from administrative activities
|-261,966
|-318,633
|COVID-19 Relief Plan – grants (stage 3)
|[12]
|-1,500
|-6,500
|Expected credit losses of receivables and contract assets
|[13]
|-32,530
|-1,609
|Total other expenses
|-34,030
|-8,109
|Result before taxes and financial result
|-612,631
|2,358,722
|Taxes and duties
|[15]
|-495
|-22,716
|Financial income and costs, net
|[14]
|222,589
|31,877
|Net result for the year
|-390,538
|2,367,883
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations
|[32]
|-32,630
|55,537
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation differences
|2,118
|-760
|Net gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges
|[31]
|-5,587
|-13,884
|Net gain/(loss) on debt instruments at FVOCI
|20,070
|-75,587
|Total other comprehensive income
|-16,029
|-34,694
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|-406,567
|2,333,189
|Net result for the year
|-390,538
|2,367,883
|Allocation to restricted reserves
|390,538
|-2,367,883
|Result for the year after allocation
|0
|0