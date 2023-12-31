REVENUE

Revenue from television broadcasting rights [ 1 ] 267,220 2,958,352

Revenue from marketing rights [ 2 ] 455,916 1,424,524

Revenue from licensing rights [ 3 ] 181,177 270,397

Revenue from hospitality rights and ticket sales [ 4 ] 80,157 929,016

Total revenue and other income 1,169,649 5,769,213

EXPENSES

Total expenses from football activities -1,486,285 -3,083,749

FIFA Governance & Administration [ 10 ] -204,042 -186,237

Marketing & TV Broadcasting [ 11 ] -57,924 -132,396

Total expenses from administrative activities -261,966 -318,633

COVID-19 Relief Plan – grants (stage 3) [ 12 ] -1,500 -6,500

Expected credit losses of receivables and contract assets [ 13 ] -32,530 -1,609

Total other expenses -34,030 -8,109

Result before taxes and financial result -612,631 2,358,722

Taxes and duties [ 15 ] -495 -22,716

Financial income and costs, net [ 14 ] 222,589 31,877

Net result for the year -390,538 2,367,883

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations [ 32 ] -32,630 55,537

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences 2,118 -760

Net gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges [ 31 ] -5,587 -13,884

Net gain/(loss) on debt instruments at FVOCI 20,070 -75,587

Total other comprehensive income -16,029 -34,694

Total comprehensive income for the year -406,567 2,333,189

Net result for the year -390,538 2,367,883

Allocation to restricted reserves 390,538 -2,367,883