in TUSD
Association capital
Cash flow hedge reserves
Translation reserves
Fair value reserves of financial assets at FVOCI
Restricted reserves
Total reserves
|Balance as at 1 January 2022
|4,104
|26,139
|315
|-6,917
|1,614,429
|1,638,070
|Net result for the year
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2,367,883
|2,367,883
|Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55,537
|55,537
|Foreign currency translation differences
|0
|0
|-760
|0
|0
|-760
|Fair value gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges
|0
|35,900
|0
|0
|0
|35,900
|Fair value gain/(loss) on debt instruments at FVOCI
|0
|0
|0
|-80,351
|0
|-80,351
|Reclassified to statement of profit or loss
|0
|-49,784
|0
|4,764
|0
|-45,020
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|0
|-13,884
|-760
|-75,587
|2,423,420
|2,333,189
|Balance as at 31 December 2022
|4,104
|12,255
|-445
|-82,504
|4,037,849
|3,971,259
in TUSD
Association capital
Cash flow hedge reserves
Translation reserves
Fair value reserves of financial assets at FVOCI
Restricted reserves
Total reserves
|Balance as at 1 January 2023
|4,104
|12,255
|-445
|-82,504
|4,037,849
|3,971,259
|Net result for the year
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-390,538
|-390,538
|Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-32,630
|-32,630
|Foreign currency translation differences
|0
|0
|2,118
|0
|0
|2,118
|Fair value gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges
|0
|-1,574
|0
|0
|0
|-1,574
|Fair value gain/(loss) on debt instruments at FVOCI
|0
|0
|0
|16,952
|0
|16,952
|Reclassified to statement of profit or loss
|0
|0
|0
|3,118
|0
|3,118
|Transfer of cash flow hedge reserves to contract liabilities
|0
|-4,013
|0
|0
|0
|-4,013
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|0
|-5,587
|2,118
|20,070
|-423,168
|-406,567
|Balance as at 31 December 2023
|4,104
|6,668
|1,673
|-62,434
|3,614,681
|3,564,692
Please see Note 31 – Hedging activities and derivative financial instruments for detailed information on the hedge accounting. Please see Note 32 – Personnel expenses for detailed information relating to the remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations.