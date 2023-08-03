FIFA’s innovative approach to commercialising and marketing women’s football, anchored around the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, drew record-breaking revenue and served to provide record investment and support for the 32 participating member associations and their players.
Reaching new commercial heights
In December 2021, FIFA launched its first dedicated commercial programme for women’s football with a view to accelerating the growth and equality of the female game. Creating a vertical specifically for women’s football was an important step for FIFA, as it meant that for the first time in history, sponsors and broadcasters – both global and regional – were given the opportunity to invest directly in, and engage with, the women’s game. The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ was the first edition of the competition to feature the innovative commercial programme. The results proved to be compelling and validated FIFA’s decision to activate dedicated marketing and communication approaches for women’s football anchored around the tournament. On the opening day of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, FIFA announced a sell-out of its sponsorship packages for the landmark tournament. A 30-strong line-up of Commercial Affiliates (compared to 12 at the 2019 edition) comprising five FIFA Partners, two FIFA Women’s Football Partners, nine FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Sponsors and 14 Tournament Supporters backed the event staged in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.
Beyond Greatness™ - on and off the pitch
dedicated commercial programme for women’s football
sponsorship packages sold out before the big kick-off
FIFA Partners
FIFA Women’s Football Partners
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Sponsors
Tournament Supporters
Women’s football reaches every corner of the world
The Commercial Affiliates were rewarded with significant local, regional and international exposure via both excellent broadcast outcomes and engaging experiential marketing activities staged across both host countries. On the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, world football’s governing body announced that the tournament would be broadcast in over 200 territories by 130 broadcasters and via FIFA+. Throughout the tournament, the broadcast figures reported from around the world were overwhelmingly positive, with records broken in multiple markets. These figures contradicted the pre-tournament theory that the global population would not tune into matches due to what were perceived to be less favourable kick-off times, particularly in Europe and the Americas. However, it was not only in established women’s football markets that record numbers were glued to the action. Indeed, broadcasters in countries including Colombia, Morocco, Panama, South Africa, the Philippines, the Republic of Ireland and Vietnam recorded new FIFA Women’s World Cup benchmarks, helping to inspire and educate more girls and boys around the globe about the game, while serving to further validate FIFA’s decision to expand the number of participating teams from 24 to 32.
Putting fan experience first
FIFA adopted an ambitious, multifaceted approach to marketing and communications across the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Ahead of the tournament, world football’s governing body conducted the most comprehensive Trophy Tour in FIFA Women’s World Cup history. The tour visited 30 of the 32 qualified member associations before landing in the two host countries to take in all nine Host Cities in the final weeks before the big kick-off. A month prior to the action getting under way, FIFA teamed up with the New South Wales government to close the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge for a compelling, uniting activation that captured national and global attention. The tournament’s fun, football-loving mascot, Tazuni™, was an ever-present in stadiums, which attracted a record 1,978,274 fans, while each of the nine Host Cities was home to a vibrant FIFA Fan Festival™, with the sites welcoming a total of 777,000 visitors throughout the tournament period.
Revenues for reinvestment
The revenues that FIFA generates, including through commercial and broadcast sales initiatives conducted in connection with the FIFA Women’s World Cup, are reinvested in the global game. The revenues derived from the tournament assisted FIFA in its mission to provide participating member associations and players with unprecedented support in 2023. For the tournament staged in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, FIFA ensured that the participating teams received the same conditions and service levels as the sides that competed at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Delegation sizes, accommodation standards, class of travel and access to a Team Base Camp throughout the tournament have now been standardised across the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
More record-breaking numbers
territories reached by FIFA’s broadcaster partners and FIFA+
nations visited on Trophy Tour
increase in player prize money compared to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™
More funds for players than ever before
Additionally, FIFA increased the total performance-based fund for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to USD 110 million, representing an increase of almost 300% compared to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and a rise of nearly 700% on the figure for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™. As part of this process, FIFA took the groundbreaking decision to ring-fence funding for all participating players, ensuring that all 736 players would be adequately compensated for their contribution and work. FIFA also allocated USD 11.5 million to its Club Benefits Programme (up from USD 8.5 million at the 2019 tournament), while a total of USD 30.7 million was distributed to the qualified member associations to assist them with their pre-tournament preparations (up from USD 11.5 million at the 2019 edition).