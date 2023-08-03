The Commercial Affiliates were rewarded with significant local, regional and international exposure via both excellent broadcast outcomes and engaging experiential marketing activities staged across both host countries. On the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, world football’s governing body announced that the tournament would be broadcast in over 200 territories by 130 broadcasters and via FIFA+. Throughout the tournament, the broadcast figures reported from around the world were overwhelmingly positive, with records broken in multiple markets. These figures contradicted the pre-tournament theory that the global population would not tune into matches due to what were perceived to be less favourable kick-off times, particularly in Europe and the Americas. However, it was not only in established women’s football markets that record numbers were glued to the action. Indeed, broadcasters in countries including Colombia, Morocco, Panama, South Africa, the Philippines, the Republic of Ireland and Vietnam recorded new FIFA Women’s World Cup benchmarks, helping to inspire and educate more girls and boys around the globe about the game, while serving to further validate FIFA’s decision to expand the number of participating teams from 24 to 32.