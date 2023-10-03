With more countries and cultures represented at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 than ever before, the tournament was a shining example of football’s power to unite the world. Moreover, the matches offered a platform to raise awareness of several social impact causes, in partnership with UN agencies. With the strength of these partnerships, and following intensive, thorough collaborations to develop the right messaging for UN and FIFA audiences, the “Unite for” causes were also supported enthusiastically by the teams and players participating in what would become the most attended women’s sporting event ever held. It promoted inclusion, gender equality, peace and the protection of the rights of Indigenous and First Nations Peoples, as well as raising awareness to end violence against women and girls, end food poverty and promote the benefits of football to foster our emotional, physical and social health and well-being. These were all causes which FIFA is immensely proud to have given a spotlight at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.