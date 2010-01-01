FIFA.com
Tournaments & Events
About FIFA
Women's football
Social Impact
Football Development
Technical
Legal
FIFA Rankings
FIFA.com
Explore
Annual Report 2023
Back
Highlights
Roll of honour
Executive forewords
2023 at a glance
Around FIFA
Competitions
Governance
Financials
In memoriam
Download the report
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Mundial de Clubes FIFA™
Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – Beyond Greatness™
Marketing, commercial, broadcast and communications
Campaigns
In pictures
^