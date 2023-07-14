Three competitions took place at the FIFAe Finals 2023 during an action-packed July in Saudi Arabia.
Brazil crowned world’s best FIFAe nation for second time
Emotions soared as Brazil cemented their place in history as the best FIFAe nation in the world on 14 July 2023. With national pride on the line, 24 nations competed in the 2v2 format for a total prize pool of USD 1 million between 11 and 14 July 2023. The FIFAe Nations Cup 2023™ came to a dramatic conclusion after four passionate days of competition. Brazil, represented by PHzin, Resende and PauloNeto999, walked away with back-to-back FIFAe Nations Cup titles, lifting the trophy for the second year in a row. Led by PHzin, Brazil also became the first nation to defend their FIFAe Nations crown and the first team to win the event twice. A total of 86 member associations competed in the FIFAe Nations Series™ in 2023, with the top 23 teams qualifying alongside the host nation Saudi Arabia, but it was Brazil who rose to the top. In addition to taking home USD 300,000 out of the total prize pool of USD 1 million for this competition, the team lifted the trophy once again. “PHzin is a star; I’ve been saying this. He’s the best player in the world and he’s showing us that again this season,” said Brazil coach Gabgol. “He’s super special, and we are glad he plays for Brazil.” FIFA Legend Sami Al-Jaber was also in attendance to witness the action live. “It’s incredible to see Saudi Arabia host the FIFAe Finals and I’m proud to see so many countries from across the world here,” said the former captain of Saudi Arabia. “This is a huge step for the Saudi Arabian community and for the growth of esports and football alike in the kingdom, and I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”
RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champions 2023
RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig took home the trophy and USD 300,000 in prize money after winning an electric final at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023™. Representing their team on the biggest stage during an intense 2v2 competition from 6 to 9 July 2023, RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig claimed the ultimate honour as the best FIFAe club in the world. RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig, a team composed of Umut, the champion of the FIFAe World Cup 2022™, and Vejrgang, the youngest-ever FIFAe Club World Cup champion, claimed the trophy, defeating Team FUTWIZ Europe after a dominant run to the final. A total of 960 clubs entered the competition, but it was RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig who were crowned the best FIFAe club in the world and took home USD 300,000 out of the USD 1 million prize pool.
RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig seemed unshaken while executing their game plan flawlessly on the highest stage, crowning themselves as the world’s best EA SPORTS 23 esports organisation in the world. “Of course, we are happy that we won the money, but the trophy is so important for us,” said Anders Vejrgang of RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig. “Everyone knows that we are the best team, and we were finally able to prove it.” The Germans took an early lead with a goal at the 30-minute mark of the first leg. FUTWIZ responded quickly, but a beautiful pass from Umut set up Anders to score, leaving the score 2-1 at half-time. RB Leipzig were solid in defence in the second half, giving FUTWIZ no opportunities to equalise. The second leg finished 1-1, meaning that RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.
ManuBachoore claims FIFAe World Champion title
The FIFAe World Cup 2023™, the pinnacle event for individual players, concluded on 19 July 2023 with thrilling matches in the semi-finals and finals, which all ended in lengthy penalty shoot-outs, showcasing the high level of competition on the virtual pitch. ManuBachoore, who also represented Team Gullit in the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 and the Netherlands in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023, claimed the coveted FIFAe World Champion title. Additionally, he became the second Dutch champion since 2006, following in the footsteps of Andries Smit. All four semi-finalists – Obrun2002, PHzin, Mark11 and ManuBachoore – boasted previous experience in late knockout stages through their participation in other tournaments with their clubs and national teams.