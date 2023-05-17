FIFA President Gianni Infantino was able to see the renowned US college soccer system first-hand when he visited the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to meet the reigning collegiate women’s football champions, the UCLA Bruins. The United States is the most successful nation in women’s football and much of this is credited to the college system. Most US women’s national-team players came through the system, as did many international players from other nations. The USA’s most recent FIFA Women’s World Cup™ triumphs came in 2015 and 2019, with former UCLA coach Jill Ellis in charge, and each time with two UCLA alumnae in the squad: Lauren Holiday and Sydney Leroux in 2015, and Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper in 2019. The FIFA President watched the current squad being put through their paces by coach Margueritte Aozasa, who became the first coach to win the top National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) title in her first season and who is also in charge of the USA’s U-23 women’s national team.