Uruguay became the 12th team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ when they beat Italy 1-0 in the final of the 2023 edition, which took place in Argentina in May and June. It was the first time the tournament had been played since 2019, the 2021 edition having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having been beaten on their previous two appearances in the final in 1997 and 2013, Uruguay were finally able to lift the trophy thanks to an 86th-minute winner by Luciano Rodríguez. The South American nation of around 3.4 million people has consistently produced talented young players and showed that their supply is in no danger of drying up.
Israel enjoyed an outstanding debut at the tournament as they reached the semi-finals, their run including a 3-2 win over Brazil in the quarter-finals. Dor David Turgeman scored the winner in extra time to eliminate the five-time winners after Israel had twice come from behind for a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes. Their run was eventually ended with a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay, although they recovered to beat Korea Republic 2-1 in the third-place play-off.
Uruguay also ended the dreams of The Gambia, another team that enjoyed an outstanding tournament. Taking part for only the second time, the African side beat France and Honduras and drew with Korea Republic as they topped their group, before going down 1-0 in the round of 16 to the South Americans.
The USA, many of whose players will hope to star at senior level when their country hosts the 2026 global showpiece alongside Canada and Mexico, won all three group matches and did not concede a goal until the quarter-finals when they, too, succumbed to Uruguay, losing 2-0. Host nation Argentina comfortably won their group with maximum points but lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the round of 16.
We’ve gone down in history, we are incredibly happy and, to be honest, we still can’t believe it.
Awards
Golden Ball: Cesare Casadei (Italy) Silver Ball: Alan Matturro (Uruguay) Bronze Ball: Lee Seung-won (Korea Republic)
Golden Boot: Cesare Casadei (Italy) Silver Boot: Marcos Leonardo (Brazil) Bronze Boot: Óscar Cortés (Colombia)
Golden Glove: Sebastiano Desplanches (Italy)
Fair Play Trophy: United States
FIFA President meets AFA and LPF leaders
During the tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino met the presidents of Argentina’s clubs at the headquarters of the Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF), accompanied by Argentinian Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia and Argentina’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens.
They talked about future collaboration and the LPF paid homage to the FIFA President by naming its conference room after him. Lammens said that the FIFA U-20 World Cup had brought 415,000 tourists to Argentina.
My gratitude goes to everyone who has welcomed me so warmly to Argentina, home of the world champions, and big congratulations to the AFA for hosting such a brilliant tournament.
FIFA Foundation visits two beneficiaries of the Community Programme
During the FIFA U-20 World Cup, a delegation from the FIFA Foundation visited the Asociación Civil Andar and the Fundación Defensores del Chaco in Moreno in the western suburbs of Buenos Aires. Both are beneficiaries of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme, a global initiative that offers support to local groups that use football in social projects.
In addition, more than 400 children and young people from both organisations attended the games on the final day of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 as guests of the FIFA Foundation. Eighteen other children accompanied the players onto the pitch in both the play-off for third place and the final, which was contested by Italy and Uruguay. The Asociación Civil Andar has been serving children, young people and adults of all abilities for more than 30 years, offering a safe space for sport, integration and the development of skills, also running workshops in cookery, gardening and art.
A few kilometres to the west, the Fundación Defensores del Chaco was established on a former rubbish dump, where it also created formal “street football” in order to promote social dialogue in times of tension. Around 2,000 local boys, girls and young people play football at the foundation’s three sites, with the whole community coming out to support them. The delegation was led by Sonia Fulford and Isha Johansen, members of the FIFA Council and FIFA Foundation Board, and the Head of the FIFA Foundation Administration, Mariana Banús. Together with their team,they took part in both organisations’ everyday activities and visited the areas in which they operate.