Germany made history when they defeated France to claim their first-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup™.
Across 22 days in November and December 2023, the best young players from 24 nations representing all six confederations competed for the title of FIFA U-17 World Cup™ champions. Played across four cities – Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Surakarta – the final was a repeat of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final in June 2023, with Germany defeating France on penalties. Having reached the final as West Germany in the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1985, the young Germans suffered defeat in their next three semi-finals (1997, 2011, 2007) before finally prevailing in 2023. Germany went undefeated in the tournament, with victories over Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, the USA and Spain leading them to the semi-finals, where a penalty shoot-out victory over Argentina saw them qualify for the decider. In the final, Germany went down to ten players midway through the second half, and strikes by Paris Brunner and Noah Darvich were cancelled out by Saïmon Bouabré and Mathis Amougou to make it 2-2 at full time. Following three saves by Konstantin Heide, Almugera Kabar hit the winning spot kick to claim the trophy. For France, it was their first final in 20 years, with the European nation defeating Senegal, Uzbekistan and Mali in the knockout rounds, ultimately falling just short of what would have been their second title. After falling 2-0 behind in the final, France fought back and equalised in the 85th minute to force a penalty shoot-out. Having won the bronze medal in the last edition, France improved on their 2019 performance but were unable to win their first title since 2001.
An impressive tournament was had by Mali, who defeated Uzbekistan, Canada, Mexico, Morocco and Argentina on their way to claiming the bronze medal. Having made the semi-finals in three of the last four tournaments and winning a silver medal in 2015, Mali once again proved they are one of the top U-17 nations of the past eight years. The tournament highlighted a competitive global balance, with teams from six continents taking part. Five continents were represented in the round of 16. The trend continued throughout the competition, with three confederations represented at the semi-final stage. Germany led the way for UEFA and Mali for CAF, while Argentina (semi-finals), Uzbekistan (quarter-finals), the USA (round of 16) and New Zealand (group stage) were the highest-ranked finishers for CONMEBOL, the AFC, Concacaf and the OFC respectively. There was great success in the stands as well, with more than 430,000 fans attending matches across the four cities. It was the first time Indonesia had hosted a FIFA tournament and the first time that Southeast Asia had hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup. While Indonesia did not qualify for the knockout rounds, they managed to score in all three games and achieved new milestones by scoring their first-ever goal and earning their first-ever point in a FIFA tournament. Impressive 1-1 draws against Ecuador and Panama, followed by a 3-1 loss to Morocco, saw Indonesia finish third in Group A.
Awards
adidas Golden Ball: Paris Brunner (Germany) adidas Silver Ball: Hamidou Makalou (Mali) adidas Bronze Ball: Mathis Amougou (France) adidas Golden Boot: Agustín Ruberto (Argentina) adidas Silver Boot: Ibrahim Diarra (Mali) adidas Bronze Boot: Claudio Echeverri (Argentina) adidas Golden Glove: Paul Argney (France) FIFA Fair Play Trophy: England
Off the pitch
To recognise World AIDS Day, the FIFA Foundation joined forces with Rumah Cemara on the eve of the FIFA U-17 World Cup final to organise a friendly match in Bandung.
The match was part of the Indonesia Without Stigma campaign and involved players from the national Homeless World Cup team, people living with HIV, drug consumers, members of other marginalised groups and the public. Following the match, over 50 players travelled to Surakarta to attend the FIFA U-17 World Cup final.