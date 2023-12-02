Across 22 days in November and December 2023, the best young players from 24 nations representing all six confederations competed for the title of FIFA U-17 World Cup™ champions. Played across four cities – Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Surakarta – the final was a repeat of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final in June 2023, with Germany defeating France on penalties. Having reached the final as West Germany in the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1985, the young Germans suffered defeat in their next three semi-finals (1997, 2011, 2007) before finally prevailing in 2023. Germany went undefeated in the tournament, with victories over Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, the USA and Spain leading them to the semi-finals, where a penalty shoot-out victory over Argentina saw them qualify for the decider. In the final, Germany went down to ten players midway through the second half, and strikes by Paris Brunner and Noah Darvich were cancelled out by Saïmon Bouabré and Mathis Amougou to make it 2-2 at full time. Following three saves by Konstantin Heide, Almugera Kabar hit the winning spot kick to claim the trophy. For France, it was their first final in 20 years, with the European nation defeating Senegal, Uzbekistan and Mali in the knockout rounds, ultimately falling just short of what would have been their second title. After falling 2-0 behind in the final, France fought back and equalised in the 85th minute to force a penalty shoot-out. Having won the bronze medal in the last edition, France improved on their 2019 performance but were unable to win their first title since 2001.