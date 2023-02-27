FIFA+ is the official home of football and offers more live games, on-demand match replays and highlights than any other video platform, bringing the joy of the beautiful game to every corner of the world. From spotlighting emerging teams to remembering the greats, from celebrating the newcomers to marvelling at the history-makers, and from the most local of leagues to football’s greatest stage of all, it has something for every fan. In 2023, FIFA+ grew to all-new heights. Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, FIFA+ announced a groundbreaking expansion that saw it become available on five new connected TV apps (Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire and Android TV) and five new free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channel platforms (Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel and Rakuten TV). This landmark development allowed more fans around the world to enjoy the immersive and original content served up by FIFA+, while the FAST channels created a new, always-on home for TV users across the globe – as FIFA continued to deliver on President Infantino’s commitment to making football truly global.