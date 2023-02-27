FIFA+ and FIFA Digital exist to drive forward FIFA’s mission of growing football’s reach and bringing new fans to the beautiful game at every level – and, in 2023, new heights were scaled.
FIFA+ is the official home of football and offers more live games, on-demand match replays and highlights than any other video platform, bringing the joy of the beautiful game to every corner of the world. From spotlighting emerging teams to remembering the greats, from celebrating the newcomers to marvelling at the history-makers, and from the most local of leagues to football’s greatest stage of all, it has something for every fan. In 2023, FIFA+ grew to all-new heights. Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, FIFA+ announced a groundbreaking expansion that saw it become available on five new connected TV apps (Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire and Android TV) and five new free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channel platforms (Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel and Rakuten TV). This landmark development allowed more fans around the world to enjoy the immersive and original content served up by FIFA+, while the FAST channels created a new, always-on home for TV users across the globe – as FIFA continued to deliver on President Infantino’s commitment to making football truly global.
hours watched on FIFA+ FAST channels in 2023
FIFA Digital – engaging fans throughout 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA’s digital platforms achieved huge growth compared to the 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with more than double the number of unique visitors.
Some 7.1 million hours of content were watched on the newly launched, landmark FIFA+ FAST channels.
These platforms recorded a more than 140% increase in unique visitors across the tournament, from 22 million to 53 million.
Meanwhile, during the tournament, FIFA’s social media channels broke new ground, with more than 140 million engagements.
FIFA+ welcomed 19 million unique visitors throughout the month-long spectacle.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup accounts gained 5.1 million new followers and finished the tournament with 8.4 million total followers – making FIFA’s social channels the largest global community for the women’s game.
20 million fans streamed highlights on the platform, while seven million watched live broadcasts in selected territories around the world.
Collectively, the accounts generated 3.5 billion impressions and 1.4 billion video views.
FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™
The FIFA Club World Cup 2023™ was the biggest edition yet across FIFA’s digital platforms.
The tournament was streamed 3.6 million times by 1.3 million unique users, with the final and the second-round clash between Club León and Urawa Red Diamonds bringing in over one million streams each.
No fewer than 3.9 million visitors consumed coverage of the tournament via FIFA.com and FIFA+.
The final, in which Manchester City beat Fluminense, was the most-watched live stream on FIFA+ since the platform’s launch.
FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™
The FIFA Club World Cup 2022™ brought over five million users to FIFA’s digital platforms.
This was five times the traffic for the previous edition.
The highlights section of FIFA+ drew 1.2 million users, while the live streams welcomed 278,000 unique fans across the tournament.
The final alone had an audience of 165,000 fans on FIFA+.
FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™
5.16 million users visited FIFA U-20 World Cup™ content across FIFA Digital.
This was an 11% increase on the previous edition (in 2019).
There were 1.1 million unique visitors on FIFA+ over this period, where highlight videos and live streams were available.
A huge 3.1 million streaming sessions took place on live matches throughout the tournament.
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
Live streams on FIFA+ attracted over 789,000 users throughout the tournament.
Amid the excitement and drama, more than one million unique users headed to FIFA+ for highlights.
The tournament pages on FIFA.com accounted for over 2.4 million unique users, with fans tracking all the action, including through live blogs and real-time match stats.
The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022
The public ballots for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022, the ceremony for which was held in Paris on 27 February 2023, drew 1,094,289 votes via FIFA’s digital platforms.
These votes came from over 520,000 fans worldwide.
Collectively, this surpassed the 2021 edition by 19%.